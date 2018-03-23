Pacific Motors needs Automotive Dismantler

Job Title

Automotive Dismantler

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Full-Time

Job Summary

Pacific Motors has a few great job opportunities for car enthusiasts, hobbyists, and gearheads alike.

Do you work on cars as a hobby or a side job? Are you fascinated with the engineering and design behind each car on the road? Would you like to learn about the most advanced and luxurious vehicles in the world? Do you think you can take apart a Ferrari? Do you want to walk into work and get inside a Bentley W12 Engine?

We're currently seeking high-quality, enthusiastic people to help us disassemble late-model, Exotic, European, Sports, and Luxury vehicles. We work on Porsche, Maserati, Mercedes, Ferrari, BMW, Aston Martin, etc... Basically all of the best cars in the world.

The job is well-defined and straight-forward. The pay is competitive and the work is steady. And if you're a good fit, this job provides a ton of room to learn and grow - most of our employees have been with us for years.

You'll never have a question as to what is expected of you. Our process is Production-oriented and very predictable. You'll know what the plan is for a given vehicle as soon as you walk up to it.

You'll have your own spacious work station, indoors, heated and well-lit.

The job is full-time, year-round, Monday - Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

We will expect the following from any qualified applicants:

Must have some automotive experience and/or be willing to learn quickly;

Must have a professional attitude, a solid work-ethic, and be ready to work every day;

Must be able to occasionally lift heavy objects;

Should have personal and professional references.

Send us a message, drop by with a resume, or apply on our website: https://www.pacificmotors.com/jobs/

How to apply

Here: https://www.pacificmotors.com/jobs/

Or, drop by in person with a resume/references at:

Pacific Motors

7171 East McNichols

Detroit, MI 48212



