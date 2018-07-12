Panda Express is holding career hiring event in Metro Detroit

Panda Express will hold its second annual Panda Career Event from July 18-24.

The nationwide initiative will focus on growing its family of talented and dedicated associates, with over 4,000 jobs nationwide. Celebrating its 35th anniversary, Panda Express aims to continue its mission of inspiring better lives – in particular, for the associates who are committed to delivering an exceptional family-friendly dining experience.

As a pathway to success, Panda offers comprehensive benefits and perks to help associates succeed in all facets of life including sustained growth opportunities; competitive base pay, bonuses and paid time off; health and wellness benefits; stock options and savings; continuous learning; and more.

Interested candidates in Detroit, and across the U.S., can sign up for interviews at their nearest participating location by visiting www.pandacareers.com/careerweek.

Where and when

Participating locations within the Detroit region, including:

Fairlane Dr & Outer Dr July 18, 2018

Grand River & Cinema July 18, 2018

Telegraph & Stewart July 19, 2018

Saginaw & Harriett July 21, 2018

Middlebelt & I-96 July 23, 2018

Hall Rd & Windward July 24, 2018

