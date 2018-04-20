Panel Checkout Technician wanted in Warren

Job Title

Panel Checkout Technician

Company Name

Advance Staffing

Location

Warren, MI

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Should be comfortable with all facets of panel checkout with or without power, including PLC I/O checkout, safety circuit verification and variable frequency drive checkout. Be able to trouble shoot wiring errors per provided electrical schematics. Perform all panel construction requirements.

Qualifications and Skills

Must have at least 2 years of panel checkout experience. Need to understand both North American and European schematic standard.

How to apply

Online: http://www.advancestaffingonline.com/job-postings/apply/7426/

Email: resume@advancestaffingonline.com

Fax: 734-943-6094

