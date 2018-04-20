Panel Checkout Technician wanted in Warren

Job Title
Panel Checkout Technician
Company Name
Advance Staffing
Location
Warren, MI
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
Should be comfortable with all facets of panel checkout with or without power, including PLC I/O checkout, safety circuit verification and variable frequency drive checkout. Be able to trouble shoot wiring errors per provided electrical schematics. Perform all panel construction requirements.
Qualifications and Skills
Must have at least 2 years of panel checkout experience. Need to understand both North American and European schematic standard.
How to apply
Online: http://www.advancestaffingonline.com/job-postings/apply/7426/
Email: resume@advancestaffingonline.com
Fax: 734-943-6094
