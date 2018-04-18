Paralegal/Front Line Secretary needed in Farmington

Job Title

Paralegal/Front Line Secretary

Company Name

Advance Staffing

Location

Farmington, MI

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Looking for a front line secretary for work at a personal injury Law Office. Candidates for this position MUST have 5 years experience in this area of work and are also currently working in the field of personal injury law.

Qualifications and Skills

MUST have at least 5 years experience as a Paralegal and currently working in the area of personal injury law.

How to apply

Online: http://www.advancestaffingonline.com/job-postings/apply/7452/

Email: resume@advancestaffingonline.com

Fax: 734-943-6094

