Paralegal/Front Line Secretary needed in Farmington

Job Title
Paralegal/Front Line Secretary
Company Name
Advance Staffing
Location
Farmington, MI
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
Looking for a front line secretary for work at a personal injury Law Office. Candidates for this position MUST have 5 years experience in this area of work and are also currently working in the field of personal injury law.
Qualifications and Skills
MUST have at least 5 years experience as a Paralegal and currently working in the area of personal injury law.
How to apply
Online: http://www.advancestaffingonline.com/job-postings/apply/7452/
Email: resume@advancestaffingonline.com
Fax: 734-943-6094
