Part-time administrative assistant wanted at Transitional Counseling Services

Job Title

Administrative Assistant (part-time)

Job Summary

Transitional Counseling Services specializes in the assessment, diagnosis, treatment, development, implementation and follow-up of most problematic life issues and catastrophic life events following motor vehicle accidents. We believe that as life changes occur, new strategies on HOW to cope with the changes must also occur.

Support day-to-day operations by performing various administrative tasks and ensuring high quality customer service for our patients. Must be able to multi-task and handle sensitive information confidentially.

Responsibilities and Duties

Communication/Customer Service: Answers and routes telephone calls; conveys information both orally and in writing; directs clients to appropriate resources; acts as office receptionist greeting and directing visitors; schedules and coordinates meetings and appointments for supervisor; provides materials, and initiates requests for information when required.

Record-keeping: Responsible for maintaining and updating office filing and record-keeping systems; enters, edits, and retrieves data; processes forms such as expenditure claims, employee time sheets, deposit forms, courier distribution logs, mandated cost reports, purchase requisitions and online supply orders; maintains databases, records, confidential files and other related information for office needs.

Document Preparation: Produces letters, memos, spreadsheets, and agendas from straight copy, rough draft, or oral instructions; completes forms, requisitions and other documents; submits print requests; prepares pamphlets, flyers, manuals, and handbooks; proofreads assignments for accuracy and completeness.

Staff Support: Coordinates and prepares for meetings by reserving rooms, and arranging for refreshments and necessary equipment; duplicates, sorts and distributes various documents; maintains office calendars; maintains inventory of office supplies and orders as necessary; operates standard office equipment

Documentation: Document all services provided including phone calls, file reviews, text messages, etc.

Qualifications and Skills

Combine exceptional communication skills with an ability to perform 'behind the scenes' tasks.

Ability to organize, prioritize and manage schedules and to set and adhere to deadlines.

Must possess knowledge of HIPAA regulations and not had any violations.

Must be able to work independently and be flexible with working schedule

Must be competent with MS Office and have basic computing and typing skills.

Must possess integrity

Preferred if the candidate is fluent in and alternative Language (especially Arabic)

How to apply

Contact Adele at Transitional Counseling Services via phone at 248-919-6990 or email at Adelee@tcsimi.com.

