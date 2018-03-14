Part-time Direct Care Worker wanted in Macomb County

Job Title
Direct Care Worker
Location
Macomb County
Job Type
Part Time
Job Summary
Now Hiring Direct care workers to staff independent homes to work directly one-on-one with a consumer.
Benefits of working at All-Ways Care:
- Health/Vision/Dental/Life Insurance Benefits Available
- Paid Personal leave time, Flexible Hours
- Mileage Reimbursement
- All-Ways Care Services, Inc. is a non-profit company that provides direct care services all over Macomb County to those in need.
- If you are interested in making a difference in the lives of others and are a caring, compassionate, hardworking individual then please contact our office at (586) 330-5047 to set up an appointment for an interview.
Responsibilities and Duties
The consumers that our agency provides care for might need assistance with some of the following; Behaviors, Coping Skills, Bathing, Toileting, Hygiene, Meal prep, accompany on community outings to promote socialization, Guide, prompt and mentor according to individualized goals, Guide the disabled population in achieving independence.
Qualifications and Skills
You will need Valid Driver's license, Auto Insurance with the use of auto as sometimes you will drive them on community outings in your vehicle (you will be paid mileage when this occurs.)
Job Requirements:
- You will need to have or be able to attend a CPR/FA Class
- Attend Recipient Rights for the county in which you will work
- Current TB Test within the last year
- Driving Record
- Must be 18 years of age or older.
- Must have a high school diploma or GED
- Must be able to read and write English.
- Must be a licensed/insured driver with a working vehicle.
- Must be able to pass a Michigan State Police background check
How to apply
Please call 586-330-5047 or 586-725-6574 EXT 16
Or Online at www.all-ways-care.com
