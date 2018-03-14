Part-time Direct Care Worker wanted in Macomb County

Job Title

Direct Care Worker

More Headlines

Location

Macomb County

Job Type

Part Time

Job Summary

Now Hiring Direct care workers to staff independent homes to work directly one-on-one with a consumer.

Benefits of working at All-Ways Care:

Health/Vision/Dental/Life Insurance Benefits Available

Paid Personal leave time, Flexible Hours

Mileage Reimbursement

All-Ways Care Services, Inc. is a non-profit company that provides direct care services all over Macomb County to those in need.

If you are interested in making a difference in the lives of others and are a caring, compassionate, hardworking individual then please contact our office at (586) 330-5047 to set up an appointment for an interview.

Responsibilities and Duties

The consumers that our agency provides care for might need assistance with some of the following; Behaviors, Coping Skills, Bathing, Toileting, Hygiene, Meal prep, accompany on community outings to promote socialization, Guide, prompt and mentor according to individualized goals, Guide the disabled population in achieving independence.

Qualifications and Skills

You will need Valid Driver's license, Auto Insurance with the use of auto as sometimes you will drive them on community outings in your vehicle (you will be paid mileage when this occurs.)

Job Requirements:

You will need to have or be able to attend a CPR/FA Class

Attend Recipient Rights for the county in which you will work

Current TB Test within the last year

Driving Record

Must be 18 years of age or older.

Must have a high school diploma or GED

Must be able to read and write English.

Must be a licensed/insured driver with a working vehicle.

Must be able to pass a Michigan State Police background check

How to apply

Please call 586-330-5047 or 586-725-6574 EXT 16

Or Online at www.all-ways-care.com

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.