Cutie Cuts is looking for a part-time hair stylist at their Lakeside Mall location.

Job Title

Hair Stylist

Location

Sterling Heights

Job Type

Part Time

Job Summary

Looking for a stylist that enjoys working with children. Must be a licensed cosmetologist. Flexible hours & hourly pay.

How to apply

Apply within at Cutie Cuts located in Lakeside Mall or send resume to contact@cutiecuts.com.

