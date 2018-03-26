Jobs

Part-time Machinist wanted in Troy

Job Title

Machinist

Location

Troy, Mich.

Job Type

Part Time

Job Summary

Very flexible hours available for skilled and experienced machinists. This part time opportunity is available for immediate fulfillment for appropriate applicants. General manual-machinist operations required; mill and lathe operation and related processes. This position is ideal for experienced retirees and qualified candidates seeking choice hours. Interested parties should apply quickly! 
We look forward to meeting you. 

  • Flexible Hours and Schedule 
  • Opportunities to Advance 
  • Experience-Based Pay 

JOB ENVIRONMENT: 

Work with lathe, mill and related machinist equipment. We specialize in induction, heating, forge coils, transformers and related operations devices. Our shop offers repair, replacement and prototyping accommodating both large order and custom production. 

Qualifications and Skills

REQUIREMENTS: 

  • Experience in Machinist Work 
  • Attention to Fine Detail 
  • Ability to Inspect Jobs 
  • Reliable Attendance 
  • Problem Solving Skills 
  • Experience with Blueprints 
  • Positive and Willing Attitude 
  • Ability to Communicate Effectively 
  • Capacity to Discover and Report Errors 
  • Ability to Work with Others 

OTHER CONSIDERATIONS: 

  • Options to work with Prototrak and Anilam 
  • State-of-the-Art and Traditional Machinery 
  • Small-Shop Environment 

How to apply

Qualified applicants should submit resumes electronically and request further information. Visit our website: www.JOMARINDUSTRIES.com

