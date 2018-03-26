Part-time Machinist wanted in Troy

Job Title

Machinist

Location

Troy, Mich.

Job Type

Part Time

Job Summary

Very flexible hours available for skilled and experienced machinists. This part time opportunity is available for immediate fulfillment for appropriate applicants. General manual-machinist operations required; mill and lathe operation and related processes. This position is ideal for experienced retirees and qualified candidates seeking choice hours. Interested parties should apply quickly!

We look forward to meeting you.

Flexible Hours and Schedule

Opportunities to Advance

Experience-Based Pay

JOB ENVIRONMENT:

Work with lathe, mill and related machinist equipment. We specialize in induction, heating, forge coils, transformers and related operations devices. Our shop offers repair, replacement and prototyping accommodating both large order and custom production.

Qualifications and Skills

REQUIREMENTS:

Experience in Machinist Work

Attention to Fine Detail

Ability to Inspect Jobs

Reliable Attendance

Problem Solving Skills

Experience with Blueprints

Positive and Willing Attitude

Ability to Communicate Effectively

Capacity to Discover and Report Errors

Ability to Work with Others

OTHER CONSIDERATIONS:

Options to work with Prototrak and Anilam

State-of-the-Art and Traditional Machinery

Small-Shop Environment

How to apply

Qualified applicants should submit resumes electronically and request further information. Visit our website: www.JOMARINDUSTRIES.com

