Paslin welcomes job seekers to new Troy facility, plans to hire 150-plus

On Wednesday, Feb. 28, Paslin will be hosting a Career Fair at its new facility located in Troy, Mich.

Paslin is a leading supplier of automated welding and assembly systems providing unique solutions to the global automotive market since 1937. The new facility, opening in March 2018, will be primarily integration and manufacturing.

Paslin is looking for talented, qualified candidates for full time positions that include, but are not limited to; controls designers, robot programmers, program managers, mechanical tooling designers, machine tool electricians, machine builders, tool makers, and machine tool pipefitters.

Positions are available at all five of their facilities, located in Warren, Shelby Township and Troy. Paslin has apprentice and training programs available in Toolmaking, Machining, Electrical, Pipe Fitting, Robot Programming and Engineering.

Some of the benefits Paslin currently offers are a competitive salary, comprehensive benefit package, paid holidays and vacation, 401k match, tuition reimbursement, and more.

When:

Feb. 28, 2018

1 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET

Where:

Paslin

500 W Long Lake

Troy, MI 48098

Paslin will have managers available to perform on-site interviews. Job applicants should bring a current resume, but an application form will also be provided. For a full list of positions or more information, visit our website at www.paslin.com/careers or contact resumes@paslin.com.

About Paslin

Since 1937, Paslin has been a leading innovator in the concept, design, construction and deployment of manufacturing assembly and automation systems. Paslin provides unique solutions to the global automotive and heavy industries market, while maintaining quality workmanship, engineering expertise, and cost effective solutions. Headquartered in Warren, Michigan, our five facilities offer diligent research, competitive edge, innovative development, and expertise that enables us to remain strong in the ever changing global market and competitive conditions.

