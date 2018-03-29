Penske Truck Leasing hosting Diesel Technician Hiring Event on April 5

Diesel Technician Hiring Event - April 5th
Location
More Headlines
Ypsilanti
Job Type
Hourly, Full Time
Job Summary
Description:
Join us for a Penske Hiring Event!! We have Full-time opportunities available in the South East Michigan/Toledo Area and will be interviewing for all positions at our Ypsilanti location. Penske offers full-service truck leasing and contract maintenance, including preventive maintenance, roadside assistance, collision repair, and fleet tracking.
We are hiring for any skill level of Diesel Technicians at the locations listed below:
- Ypsilanti
- Dearborn
- Woodhaven
- Allen Park
- Plymouth
- Toledo
When:
Thursday April 5th, 2018, 7:00 am - 6:00 pm at our New Ypsilanti Location
Where:
Penske Truck Leasing
2201 E. Michigan Ave
Ypsilanti, MI 48198
Candidates of all skill levels may interview. Bring a resume to the event OR complete the online application.
Responsibilities and Duties
Major Responsibilities:
- Demonstrate proficiency in the repair and diagnosis of - with some assistance: Engines (gas and diesel), Power train to include differentials, transmissions, clutches, drive shafts, PTO's and wheel ends, Electrical systems including starters and alternators, HVAC systems, Steering systems, Electronics to include ECM's, ECU's, sensors etc., Engine bolt on items such as turbos, fan clutches, injectors, cooling system etc., Brake systems including ABS, Suspension systems (spring and air)
- Perform mechanical and general appearance reconditioning of equipment for "trade-ins" and prepare new equipment for delivery.
- Identify and determine parts required for repair of disassembled units
- Perform all levels of preventive maintenance services on truck and trailer equipment
- Identify warrantable repairs and document on repair order
- Maintain work area appearance and safety
- Road test Vehicles when necessary to diagnose malfunctions or to ensure that they are working properly.
- Use hand tools such as screwdrivers, pliers, wrenches, pressure gauges, and precision instruments, as well as power tools such as pneumatic wrenches, welding equipment, and jacks and hoists.
- Inspect brake systems, steering mechanisms, wheel bearings, and other important parts to ensure that they are in proper operating condition.
- Perform routine maintenance such as changing oil, checking batteries, and lubricating equipment and machinery.
- Adjust and replace brakes, tighten bolts and screws, and reassemble equipment.
- Raise trucks, buses, and heavy parts or equipment using hydraulic jacks or hoists.
- Inspect, test, and listen to defective equipment to diagnose malfunctions, using test instruments such as handheld computers, motor analyzers, chassis charts, and pressure gauges.
- Examine and adjust protective guards, loose bolts, and specified safety devices.
- Inspect and verify dimensions and clearances of parts to ensure conformance to factory specifications.
- Specialize in repairing and troubleshooting of major components such as engine, transmissions and differentials, to include replacing complete assemblies, turbochargers, fuel system components etc.
- Other projects and tasks as assigned by supervisor
Qualifications and Skills
Qualifications:
- 2-4 years practical experience with tractor trailer maintenance required
- High school diploma or equivalent required
- Vocational/Technical or certification preferred
- Specialized training in the repair and replacement of vehicle components preferred
- Proficiency in the use of shop tools required
- A valid drivers license is required
- Current CDL license with air brake certification preferred, willingness to acquire CDL if you do not have one.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.