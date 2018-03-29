Penske Truck Leasing hosting Diesel Technician Hiring Event on April 5

Diesel Technician Hiring Event - April 5th

Location

Ypsilanti

Job Type

Hourly, Full Time

Job Summary

Description:

Join us for a Penske Hiring Event!! We have Full-time opportunities available in the South East Michigan/Toledo Area and will be interviewing for all positions at our Ypsilanti location. Penske offers full-service truck leasing and contract maintenance, including preventive maintenance, roadside assistance, collision repair, and fleet tracking.

We are hiring for any skill level of Diesel Technicians at the locations listed below:

Ypsilanti

Dearborn

Woodhaven

Allen Park

Plymouth

Toledo

When:

Thursday April 5th, 2018, 7:00 am - 6:00 pm at our New Ypsilanti Location

Where:

Penske Truck Leasing

2201 E. Michigan Ave

Ypsilanti, MI 48198

Candidates of all skill levels may interview. Bring a resume to the event OR complete the online application.

Responsibilities and Duties

Major Responsibilities:

Demonstrate proficiency in the repair and diagnosis of - with some assistance: Engines (gas and diesel), Power train to include differentials, transmissions, clutches, drive shafts, PTO's and wheel ends, Electrical systems including starters and alternators, HVAC systems, Steering systems, Electronics to include ECM's, ECU's, sensors etc., Engine bolt on items such as turbos, fan clutches, injectors, cooling system etc., Brake systems including ABS, Suspension systems (spring and air)

Perform mechanical and general appearance reconditioning of equipment for "trade-ins" and prepare new equipment for delivery.

Identify and determine parts required for repair of disassembled units

Perform all levels of preventive maintenance services on truck and trailer equipment

Identify warrantable repairs and document on repair order

Maintain work area appearance and safety

Road test Vehicles when necessary to diagnose malfunctions or to ensure that they are working properly.

Use hand tools such as screwdrivers, pliers, wrenches, pressure gauges, and precision instruments, as well as power tools such as pneumatic wrenches, welding equipment, and jacks and hoists.

Inspect brake systems, steering mechanisms, wheel bearings, and other important parts to ensure that they are in proper operating condition.

Perform routine maintenance such as changing oil, checking batteries, and lubricating equipment and machinery.

Adjust and replace brakes, tighten bolts and screws, and reassemble equipment.

Raise trucks, buses, and heavy parts or equipment using hydraulic jacks or hoists.

Inspect, test, and listen to defective equipment to diagnose malfunctions, using test instruments such as handheld computers, motor analyzers, chassis charts, and pressure gauges.

Examine and adjust protective guards, loose bolts, and specified safety devices.

Inspect and verify dimensions and clearances of parts to ensure conformance to factory specifications.

Specialize in repairing and troubleshooting of major components such as engine, transmissions and differentials, to include replacing complete assemblies, turbochargers, fuel system components etc.

Other projects and tasks as assigned by supervisor

Qualifications and Skills

Qualifications:

2-4 years practical experience with tractor trailer maintenance required

High school diploma or equivalent required

Vocational/Technical or certification preferred

Specialized training in the repair and replacement of vehicle components preferred

Proficiency in the use of shop tools required

A valid drivers license is required

Current CDL license with air brake certification preferred, willingness to acquire CDL if you do not have one.

