Pharmacy Technician wanted at Kroger in Westland

WESTLAND, Mich. - Kroger is seeking a Pharmacy Technician at its store in Westland.

Position Summary:

Provide exceptional customer service in a safe and clean environment to ensure the customer’s return visit. Treat our customers and employees in a fair and ethical manner by promoting an inclusive work environment, being a responsible member of the community, and providing the right products at the right time with fair and accurate pricing. Demonstrate the company’s core values of respect, honesty, integrity, diversity, inclusion and safety.

Essential Job Functions:

Assist store leaders and associates in providing a positive customer shopping experience and increase associate interest in customer service/relations to enhance the company’s reputation as the ‘Best In Class’ in the retail food industry.

Create an environment that enables customers to feel welcome, important and appreciated by answering questions regarding products sold throughout the store.

Enter patient’s information into computer accurately and efficiently.

Count, measure and prepare specified product using company best practices.

Follow the appropriate staging procedures.

Maintain records on prescription volume and sales.

Perform posting audits to verify prescription information matches computer records.

Input accurate scanner data weekly.

Process customer transactions in a quick and efficient manner.

Promote the sale of any current charitable promotions to our customers.

Understand and follow company guidelines on tendering electronic fund transactions, such as credit/debit cards, EBT and gift cards, as well as cash and check transactions.

Understand and adhere to guidelines on accepting and tendering vendor coupons, company limits on cash shortages and shrink guidelines.

Understand the operation of the cash register and follow all cashier handling policies to prevent loss.

Maintain a clean and organized work station.

Display a positive attitude while interacting with customers and peers.

Practice preventive maintenance by properly inspecting equipment and notifying appropriate department or store manager of any items in need of repair.

Reinforce safety programs by complying with safety procedures and identifying/notifying store management of unsafe conditions and customer/associate accidents.

Report all illegal activity, including robbery, theft or fraud.

Assist pharmacist in all responsibilities, except those that require a judgment call by a pharmacist.

Must be able to perform the essential functions of this position with or without reasonable accommodation.

Minimum Position Qualifications/Education:

Must be 18 years of age

High school diploma or equivalent

Effective communication skills

Ability to complete certification or licensure depending upon state requirements

Ability to learn and comply with HIPAA regulations

Ability to maintain confidentiality of customer records and information

Desired Previous Job Experience:

Previous comparable experience

Education Level: High School Diploma/ GED Required

Required Certifications/Licenses: None

Position Type: Part-Time

Shift(s): Day; Evening

Regions: Midwest

APPLY HERE

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.