Phoenix Industrial Service looking for full-time shuttle driver

Shuttle Driver

Phoenix Industrial Services

Brownstown, MI

Full-Time

Phoenix Industrial Services is a staffing agency located in Monroe. They are hiring for shuttle drivers in the Brownstown, Michigan area. They're client is a large, automotive car porter.

This is a full-time job with benefits including health insurance and PTO. Starting pay is $11.00 an hour.

The Shuttle Driver is responsible for driving vehicles from one parking lot to the next, getting them ready to be shipped out.

Qualified candidate must have a valid driver's license, be able to safely lift 75 lbs. and have or be able to get steel-toed boots. A positive attitude and ability to follow safety policies will be essential.

If you see yourself fitting in this role, please submit your resume to sswee@phoenixsvs.com You can also register with is at www.phoenixsvs.com if you do not have a resume and explore our many employment possibilities.

