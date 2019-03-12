Phoenix Industrial Services looking for full-time General Labor/Hi-Lo Operator

TAYLOR, Mich - Job Title

General Labor/ Hi-Lo Operator

Phoenix Industrial Services

Taylor, MI

Full-time

Phoenix Industrial Services is a staffing agency located in Monroe. We are hiring for General Labor/Hi-Lo Operators in Taylor, MI. They're client has been rapidly expanding and evolving its metal machining services over the years and has recently opened new locations in the downriver area as well as in South Carolina.

This is a full-time position working on the 1st or 3rd shift (7am-3pm or 11pm-7am) Benefits include health insurance and PTO. Starting pay is $13.00 per hour.

The General Labor Hi-Lo Operator will be assigned to the laser or machine shop and will be responsible for essential daily functions such as locating and moving requested parts and operating he hi-lo.

The General Labor/Hi-Lo Operator requires the ability to lift 50 lbs safely and experience operating a hi-lo/forklift in a warehouse environment. You will be required to take an on-the-job hi-lo test.

If you see yourself fitting this role, please submit your resume to sswee@phoenixsvs.com. You can also register with us at www.phoenixsvs.com if you do not have a resume and explore our many employment possibilities.

