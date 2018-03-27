Pizza maker wanted in Mount Clemens

Job Title
Pizza Maker
Location
Mount Clemens, Mich.
Job Type
Full Time & Hourly
Job Summary
- Experienced Pizza Maker/Pizza cook needed for a fast paced pizzeria.
- $11 and up per hour.
- Pay dependent upon experience and work ethic. A lot of hours are available.
Qualifications and Skills
- 2+ YEARS RECENT EXPERIENCE & LATE NIGHTS AND WEEKENDS ARE A STRICT REQUIREMENT FOR APPLYING FOR THIS POSITION.
How to apply
Please email, call, or stop in to apply.
happyspizza23@gmail.com
586-465-3333
140 N Gratiot, Mt Clemens, MI 48043
