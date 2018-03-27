Jobs

Pizza maker wanted in Mount Clemens

Job Title

Pizza Maker

Location

Mount Clemens, Mich.

Job Type

Full Time & Hourly

Job Summary

  • Experienced Pizza Maker/Pizza cook needed for a fast paced pizzeria.
  • $11 and up per hour. 
  • Pay dependent upon experience and work ethic. A lot of hours are available. 

Qualifications and Skills

  • 2+ YEARS RECENT EXPERIENCE & LATE NIGHTS AND WEEKENDS ARE A STRICT REQUIREMENT FOR APPLYING FOR THIS POSITION.

How to apply

Please email, call, or stop in to apply. 
happyspizza23@gmail.com 
586-465-3333 
140 N Gratiot, Mt Clemens, MI 48043

