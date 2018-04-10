PK Contracting is seeking to fill Road Worker position

Job Title
Road Worker
Company Name
PK Contracting
Location
Troy
Job Type
Hourly
Job Summary
Seasonal road worker for pavement marking company. Daily work in construction zones throughout the state of Michigan.
Responsibilities and Duties
Removal and placement of pavement markings for traffic shifts. Placement of permanent pavement markings to open up new roads.
Qualifications and Skills
- Clean driving record.
- Safety conscious attitude.
- CDL-A preferred but not required.
- Ability to work with a team.
