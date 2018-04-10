PK Contracting is seeking to fill Road Worker position

Job Title

Road Worker

Company Name

PK Contracting

Location

Troy

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

Seasonal road worker for pavement marking company. Daily work in construction zones throughout the state of Michigan.

Responsibilities and Duties

Removal and placement of pavement markings for traffic shifts. Placement of permanent pavement markings to open up new roads.

Qualifications and Skills

Clean driving record.

Safety conscious attitude.

CDL-A preferred but not required.

Ability to work with a team.

