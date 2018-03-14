Jobs

Press Operator needed in Livonia

Job Title

Press Operator

Location

Livonia

Job Type

Full time- Hourly

Job Summary

  • Demonstrates behavior that is focused on Safety, Quality and Productivity by: 
    • Adherence to Safety Policies 
    • Targets Zero defects produced 
    • Strives for maximum thru-put and Efficiency 
  • Performs any combination of housekeeping duties, such as removing scrap, removing weld slag, and cleaning work area with whatever tools are necessary. Such as brooms, mops, detergents, hammer, chisel, etc.
  • Responsible for cleaning bolster and dies 
  • Ability to check part on fixture and determine if the part is conforming or non-conforming with the floor inspector 
  • Responsible for initiating first and last piece approval process with quality 
  • Demonstrate ability in all areas to understand the quality control process including the ability to identify quality parts, recognize splits / strains / missing or edge welds/ all components are installed correctly, and nothing differs from the approved 1st piece and Master part 
  • Able to achieve the standard hourly rate on a consistent basis 
  • Ability to use calipers and micrometers. 
  • Ability to clamp and unclamp dies 
  • Ability to Train others on proper press operation 
  • Ability to process required paperwork in a timely manner. 
  • Ability to use the Time Clock, also clock in and out of work orders in a timely fashion 
  • Ability to make labels and tag baskets. 
  • Ability to Communicate mechanical or quality issues immediately to Maintenance staff, Leader, or Supervisor 

Qualifications and Skills

Skills Required to Perform the Essential Duties of the Job: 

  • Math skills 
  • Ability to read and write with comprehension 

Educational Requirements Needed to Perform the Duties of the Job: 

  • High School Diploma or equivalent 

Physical, Mental and Psychological Requirements to Perform the Essential Duties of the Job: 

  • Needs to be able to lift 35 lbs continuously for periods of time not to exceed 1 minute, no less than 10 seconds, up to 1000 times per day. 
  • Needs to be able to use full range of motion while lifting 20 pounds 
  • Be able to stand for long periods of time 
  • Be able to walk sort to moderate distances in a reasonable amount of time 

How to apply

Click on this link to apply directly to our job posting.

