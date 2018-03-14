Press Operator needed in Livonia

Job Title
Press Operator
Location
Livonia
Job Type
Full time- Hourly
Job Summary
- Demonstrates behavior that is focused on Safety, Quality and Productivity by:
- Adherence to Safety Policies
- Targets Zero defects produced
- Strives for maximum thru-put and Efficiency
- Performs any combination of housekeeping duties, such as removing scrap, removing weld slag, and cleaning work area with whatever tools are necessary. Such as brooms, mops, detergents, hammer, chisel, etc.
- Responsible for cleaning bolster and dies
- Ability to check part on fixture and determine if the part is conforming or non-conforming with the floor inspector
- Responsible for initiating first and last piece approval process with quality
- Demonstrate ability in all areas to understand the quality control process including the ability to identify quality parts, recognize splits / strains / missing or edge welds/ all components are installed correctly, and nothing differs from the approved 1st piece and Master part
- Able to achieve the standard hourly rate on a consistent basis
- Ability to use calipers and micrometers.
- Ability to clamp and unclamp dies
- Ability to Train others on proper press operation
- Ability to process required paperwork in a timely manner.
- Ability to use the Time Clock, also clock in and out of work orders in a timely fashion
- Ability to make labels and tag baskets.
- Ability to Communicate mechanical or quality issues immediately to Maintenance staff, Leader, or Supervisor
Qualifications and Skills
Skills Required to Perform the Essential Duties of the Job:
- Math skills
- Ability to read and write with comprehension
Educational Requirements Needed to Perform the Duties of the Job:
- High School Diploma or equivalent
Physical, Mental and Psychological Requirements to Perform the Essential Duties of the Job:
- Needs to be able to lift 35 lbs continuously for periods of time not to exceed 1 minute, no less than 10 seconds, up to 1000 times per day.
- Needs to be able to use full range of motion while lifting 20 pounds
- Be able to stand for long periods of time
- Be able to walk sort to moderate distances in a reasonable amount of time
How to apply
Click on this link to apply directly to our job posting.
