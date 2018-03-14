Press Operator needed in Livonia

Job Title

Press Operator

Location

Livonia

Job Type

Full time- Hourly

Job Summary

Demonstrates behavior that is focused on Safety, Quality and Productivity by: Adherence to Safety Policies Targets Zero defects produced Strives for maximum thru-put and Efficiency

Performs any combination of housekeeping duties, such as removing scrap, removing weld slag, and cleaning work area with whatever tools are necessary. Such as brooms, mops, detergents, hammer, chisel, etc.

Responsible for cleaning bolster and dies

Ability to check part on fixture and determine if the part is conforming or non-conforming with the floor inspector

Responsible for initiating first and last piece approval process with quality

Demonstrate ability in all areas to understand the quality control process including the ability to identify quality parts, recognize splits / strains / missing or edge welds/ all components are installed correctly, and nothing differs from the approved 1st piece and Master part

Able to achieve the standard hourly rate on a consistent basis

Ability to use calipers and micrometers.

Ability to clamp and unclamp dies

Ability to Train others on proper press operation

Ability to process required paperwork in a timely manner.

Ability to use the Time Clock, also clock in and out of work orders in a timely fashion

Ability to make labels and tag baskets.

Ability to Communicate mechanical or quality issues immediately to Maintenance staff, Leader, or Supervisor

Qualifications and Skills

Skills Required to Perform the Essential Duties of the Job:

Math skills

Ability to read and write with comprehension

Educational Requirements Needed to Perform the Duties of the Job:

High School Diploma or equivalent

Physical, Mental and Psychological Requirements to Perform the Essential Duties of the Job:

Needs to be able to lift 35 lbs continuously for periods of time not to exceed 1 minute, no less than 10 seconds, up to 1000 times per day.

Needs to be able to use full range of motion while lifting 20 pounds

Be able to stand for long periods of time

Be able to walk sort to moderate distances in a reasonable amount of time

