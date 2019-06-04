Private duty nurse aid wanted by Henry Ford Health System

Pexels photo

Job Title

Private duty nurse aide

Company Name

Henry Ford Health System

Location

Metro Detroit

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

A registered nurse provides basic care to clients in their home to maintain optimal physical and emotional comforts. The nurse will assist in the optimal functioning of clients and families in coping with their environment through the provision of support services, personal care and homemaking activities related to direct client care. Patient cases can be throughout Metro Detroit (Macomb County, Downriver and Oakland County).

Responsibilities and Duties

•Provides clients with personal care and activities to include bathing, oral hygiene, skin care, toileting, hydrating, feeding, ambulating, changing of bed linens and repositioning.

•Assists clients to maintain a clean, healthy and safe environment.

•Assists in the provision of direct care and prepares meals, including special diets, when indicated.

•Assists clients with exercise and range of motion according to the clients' care plan developed by the registered nurse/therapist.

•Provides and/or maintains optimal physical and emotional comforts to clients and their families.

•May provide medication reminders for self-administered medications by the client.

•Assists clients and their families toward achieving maximum self-reliance within their environment/limitations.

•Turns client in bed; transfers client from bed to chair, from chair to commode, and vice versa.

•Reports client's progress and all changes in the client's condition to nurse manager.

•Maintains accurate and timely clinical documentation.

•May accompany client to the physician's office or clinic, etc.

•May perform basic non-sterile treatments and procedures under the supervision of the registered nurse.

•Participates in in-service and orientation programs and other required meetings.

•Demonstrates a commitment to maximizing the satisfaction level of all internal and external customers through utilization of quality improvement principles.

•Performs other related duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Skills

•Requires a high school diploma or GED.

•Requires certified nurse assistant (CENA) certification, or a minimum of one (1) year nursing assistant/home health aide experience in a long-term care, hospital or home care setting.

•Requires the ability to read, write and understand verbal and written instructions.

•Requires interpersonal skills to interact favorably with clients, families and visitors.

•Current CPR certification preferred.

• Must have reliable transportation and a telephone.

•Must be able to transport or move client, and bend, stoop, climb or otherwise be physically active in the course of job duties.



How to apply

Managment will be holding on-the-spot interviews Thursday, June 6 from 1 to 5 p.m. at

the Henry Ford Medical Center at Fairlane, 19401 Hubbard Drive, Dearborn.

