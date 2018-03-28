Production Associate needed for headlight assembly in Clarkston

Job Title
Production Associate
More Headlines
Location
Clarkston, Mich.
Job Type
Hourly, Full Time
Job Summary
Production associate on a assembly line assembling headlights.
Qualifications and Skills
- Ability to read, understand and carry out detailed written and verbal instructions
- Ability to regularly lift and/or move up to 50 lbs.
- Ability to regularly stand and walk all day and reaching with hands and arms
- Ability to work in various climates (controlled and non-controlled)
- Ability to multi-task, learn and adapt in a fast-past manufacturing environment
- Proof of High School Diploma or equivalent required
- Must be able to successfully pass a notational background search and drug screen
- Must be able to provide two forms of identification required by the US government
- Ideally will have one year of automotive manufacturing experience
- Must have reliable transportation
How to apply
To apply please email info@rta-usa.com or call us at 248-601-7900.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.