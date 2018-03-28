Production Associate needed for headlight assembly in Clarkston

Job Title

Production Associate

Location

Clarkston, Mich.

Job Type

Hourly, Full Time

Job Summary

Production associate on a assembly line assembling headlights.

Qualifications and Skills

Ability to read, understand and carry out detailed written and verbal instructions

Ability to regularly lift and/or move up to 50 lbs.

Ability to regularly stand and walk all day and reaching with hands and arms

Ability to work in various climates (controlled and non-controlled)

Ability to multi-task, learn and adapt in a fast-past manufacturing environment

Proof of High School Diploma or equivalent required

Must be able to successfully pass a notational background search and drug screen

Must be able to provide two forms of identification required by the US government

Ideally will have one year of automotive manufacturing experience

Must have reliable transportation

How to apply

To apply please email info@rta-usa.com or call us at 248-601-7900.

