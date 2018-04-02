Jobs

Production Associate needed in Clarkston

Job Title

Production Associate

More Headlines

Company Name: 

Right Angle Staffing

Location

Clarkston, Mich. 

Job Type

Hourly, Full Time

Job Summary

  • Ability to read, understand and carry out detailed written and verbal instructions 
  • Ability to regularly lift and/or move up to 50 lbs. 
  • Ability to regularly stand and walk all day and reaching with hands and arms 
  • Ability to work in various climates (controlled and non-controlled) 
  • Ability to multi-task, learn and adapt in a fast-past manufacturing environment 
  • Proof of High School Diploma or equivalent required 
  • Must be able to successfully pass a notational background search and drug screen 
  • Must be able to provide two forms of identification required by the US government 
  • Ideally will have one year of automotive manufacturing experience 
  • Must have reliable transportation 

Responsibilities and Duties

Must pass background check and drug test

How to apply

Call us at 248-601-7900 or email us at amber@rta-usa.com.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.