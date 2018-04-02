Production Associate needed in Clarkston

Job Title
Production Associate
Company Name:
Right Angle Staffing
Location
Clarkston, Mich.
Job Type
Hourly, Full Time
Job Summary
- Ability to read, understand and carry out detailed written and verbal instructions
- Ability to regularly lift and/or move up to 50 lbs.
- Ability to regularly stand and walk all day and reaching with hands and arms
- Ability to work in various climates (controlled and non-controlled)
- Ability to multi-task, learn and adapt in a fast-past manufacturing environment
- Proof of High School Diploma or equivalent required
- Must be able to successfully pass a notational background search and drug screen
- Must be able to provide two forms of identification required by the US government
- Ideally will have one year of automotive manufacturing experience
- Must have reliable transportation
Responsibilities and Duties
Must pass background check and drug test
How to apply
Call us at 248-601-7900 or email us at amber@rta-usa.com.
