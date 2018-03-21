Production Associate wanted at Wolverine Packing in Detroit

Job Title

Production Associate

Location

Detroit

Job Type

$12-$14

Job Summary

Production Associates and General Laborers work as a team and take great pride in the quality of our ground beef products while being time efficient. Our team members operate machinery, pack meat product into boxes, and follow strict safety and quality control guidelines to ensure that our products are made to Wolverine Packing's high standards of unparalleled quality and service.

Hours: Afternoon shift 2:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m., Monday – Friday, some Saturdays

Responsibilities and Duties

Build boxes

Operate machinery

Pack meat products

Follow company policies and procedures as it relates to GMPs, SSOPS, HACCP, and OSHA which ensure food and workplace safety with the highest quality in all aspects of food production

Load and unload trucks

Maintain a clean work environment

Deal with co-workers in a professional and courteous manner

Anything else asked of you by a supervisor

Qualifications and Skills

Minimum 18 years of age with high school diploma or equivalent

Experience in food production

Able to work quickly and efficiently

Able to stand 10 hours per day in a cool 30˚ temperature controlled environment

Be in good health and pass a physical

Pass a controlled substance drug screen

Energetic and respectful person with a positive attitude

How to apply

Please find us on Career Builder, or visit our website and click on the Career's tab.

