Production Associate wanted at Wolverine Packing in Detroit

Job Title
Production Associate
Location
Detroit
Job Type
$12-$14
Job Summary
Production Associates and General Laborers work as a team and take great pride in the quality of our ground beef products while being time efficient. Our team members operate machinery, pack meat product into boxes, and follow strict safety and quality control guidelines to ensure that our products are made to Wolverine Packing's high standards of unparalleled quality and service.
Hours: Afternoon shift 2:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m., Monday – Friday, some Saturdays
Responsibilities and Duties
- Build boxes
- Operate machinery
- Pack meat products
- Follow company policies and procedures as it relates to GMPs, SSOPS, HACCP, and OSHA which ensure food and workplace safety with the highest quality in all aspects of food production
- Load and unload trucks
- Maintain a clean work environment
- Deal with co-workers in a professional and courteous manner
- Anything else asked of you by a supervisor
Qualifications and Skills
- Minimum 18 years of age with high school diploma or equivalent
- Experience in food production
- Able to work quickly and efficiently
- Able to stand 10 hours per day in a cool 30˚ temperature controlled environment
- Be in good health and pass a physical
- Pass a controlled substance drug screen
- Energetic and respectful person with a positive attitude
How to apply
Please find us on Career Builder, or visit our website and click on the Career's tab.
