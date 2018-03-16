Production Associates Wanted in New Hudson

Job Title

Production Associate

Location

New Hudson, Mich.

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

The Production Associate will use their training in quality, operational procedures/processes, and occupational health and safety, to produce quality parts, on time, and in a safe manner to meet or exceed our customer requirements. Must be open to working 12 hours when needed.

REQUIRED SKILLS/EXPERIENCE

High school diploma or GED required.

Ability to understand, anticipate and follow direction while exercising maturity of judgment.

Ability to work in a team environment or independently to perform duties with little supervision.

Ability to work well in a fast paced environment and with a variable workload.

Ability to work flexible hours in order to meet customer requirements.

Ability to understand basic computer software, HMI experience an asset.

Possesses good verbal and written communication skills, and good mathematical skills.

Must be able to interact effectively with other team members.

Good coordination of movement to carry out routine, repetitive tasks and the ability to lift up to 40 pounds.

Able to stand or sit for prolonged periods of time in a manufacturing environment.

MUST HAVE Valid Driver's License for HiLo positions.

DUTIES:

Follows Standard Operating Procedures for each work station.

Performs visual and documented inspections on parts as required by the customer.

Follows TWI standard.

*Always has the critical visuals open to the right product that is running at the time, can describe what issues or concerns that are being looked for.

Documentation is correct, accurate and up-to-date. Has not missed any defects.

Complies with all Health and Safety programs in accordance with OSHA. Follows and ensures Company procedures regarding safety rules and regulations are followed.

Conducts themselves in a professional manner.

Keeps work area clean and organized.

Works hours and shifts as needed• Other duties as required.

EQUIPMENT and/or PRODUCT FAMILIARITY:

Plant assembly equipment/machinery, tugger, scanner, HMI, hand tools, computer, measuring instruments, communication devices

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identification, national origin, age, protected status or status as an individual with a disability. All qualified applicants will not be discriminated against on the basis of a disability.

RESPONSIBILITY AND WORKING CONDITIONS:

Under the general direction of the Area/Shift Leader, the Production Associate works both independently and within a team environment with minimal supervision. Overtime may be required to meet production expectations. The Production Associate may be exposed to elements such as temperature and noise during time spent in the plant. Ability to obtain and retain a valid driver's license is required.

Qualifications and Skills

Minimum HS diploma or equivalent

Pass a drug screen and background check.

How to apply

Apply at actionassociates.us.com or email resume to kendras@wskills.com.

