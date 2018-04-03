Production Operator needed at Adler Pelzer Group in Sterling Heights

Job Title
Production Operator - Entry and Experienced
Company Name:
Adler Pelzer Group
Location
6305 18 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48314
Job Type
Hourly Full Time
Job Summary
HP Pelzer Automotive, a subsidiary of the Adler Pelzer Group, in Sterling Heights is looking for Production Operators of all skill levels to join our team!
We have entry level positions that require no experience as well as other positions which require forklift driving experience and previous manufacturing experience.
Our company produces acoustically sound material and parts for all major automakers in the US and across the world.
This is a great opportunity to become part of a stable, friendly, fast-paced team with many opportunities for growth!
- $12.00 (starting rate for entry-level positions)
- Increased rates for those with skills like forklift and manufacturing experience
- 8 hour shifts Monday through Saturday (all shifts needed)
Responsibilities and Duties
- Ensure all manufacturing equipment is safe to operate
- Operate machinery to manufacture product ensuring that all finished goods meet customer requirements in quality, quantity and proper packaging and labeling.
- Complete checks and operator production sheets prior to, during and at end of production.
- Drive forklift truck carefully to move material and finished product as needed.
- Complete production reports as required.
- Maintains good housekeeping in work area and throughout the plant.
Qualifications and Skills
Our ideal Production Operator will have all the following:
- Safety mindset
- Ability to follow instructions and learn quickly
- Attention to detail and accuracy
- Sense of urgency and ability to work in a fast pace
- Ability to work well with others in a diverse team
- Good attendance record
- Strong work ethic
- Ability to lift up to 50 lbs.
How to apply
Choose one of the two ways to apply
- Send your resume to jobs@hppelzer.com
- Call 248-280-2500 extension 143
You can visit our website at www.adlerpelzer.com/
