Production Operator needed at Adler Pelzer Group in Sterling Heights

Job Title

Production Operator - Entry and Experienced

Company Name:

Adler Pelzer Group

Location

6305 18 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48314

Job Type

Hourly Full Time

Job Summary

HP Pelzer Automotive, a subsidiary of the Adler Pelzer Group, in Sterling Heights is looking for Production Operators of all skill levels to join our team!

We have entry level positions that require no experience as well as other positions which require forklift driving experience and previous manufacturing experience.

Our company produces acoustically sound material and parts for all major automakers in the US and across the world.

This is a great opportunity to become part of a stable, friendly, fast-paced team with many opportunities for growth!

$12.00 (starting rate for entry-level positions)

Increased rates for those with skills like forklift and manufacturing experience

8 hour shifts Monday through Saturday (all shifts needed)

Responsibilities and Duties

Ensure all manufacturing equipment is safe to operate

Operate machinery to manufacture product ensuring that all finished goods meet customer requirements in quality, quantity and proper packaging and labeling.

Complete checks and operator production sheets prior to, during and at end of production.

Drive forklift truck carefully to move material and finished product as needed.

Complete production reports as required.

Maintains good housekeeping in work area and throughout the plant.

Qualifications and Skills

Our ideal Production Operator will have all the following:

Safety mindset

Ability to follow instructions and learn quickly

Attention to detail and accuracy

Sense of urgency and ability to work in a fast pace

Ability to work well with others in a diverse team

Good attendance record

Strong work ethic

Ability to lift up to 50 lbs.

How to apply

Choose one of the two ways to apply

Send your resume to jobs@hppelzer.com Call 248-280-2500 extension 143

You can visit our website at www.adlerpelzer.com/



