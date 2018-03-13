Production Operators needed at Global Enterprises in Chesterfield Township

Job Title

Production Operators

Location

Chesterfield Township, Mich.

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Global Enterprises is looking for 30 Production Operators for 1st and 2nd shift.

$10.00/hr. with $.25/hr. attendance bonus + $50 first week completion with perfect attendance.

Temp to Hire after 90 days with Wage Increase

Responsibilities and Duties

Essential Job Functions:

Assemble boxes, count and package parts, place labels on boxes, seal and wrap containers, move material to required location using (manual or electric) pallet jacks

Complete required manufacturing time reporting and quality paperwork

Obtain 1st piece(s) as required by job book, record results if required, and upon approval start manufacturing.

Monitor manufacturing throughout run or shift, perform periodic checks as required in job book. Record results as required.

Ensure that equipment is in good operating condition, report problems to Maintenance Dept.

Maintain clean and orderly work area

Initiate actions to prevent non-conformances. Identify and record product, process and/or quality system problems. Initiate, recommend, and/or provide solutions through designated channels.

Produce parts on assigned jobs at an established rate maintaining quality standards (to be assessed by supervisor)

Must be able to maintain the attendance criteria called out in the employee handbook

Qualifications and Skills:

Mobility in the plant

Communication abilities

Visual and learning abilities

Able to lift 40 lbs

Able to stand and/or walk at least 8 hours per day

How to apply

Please submit resumes to Tonie James tonj500@kellyservices.com and/or call at 734-277-8976.

