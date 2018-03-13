Production Operators needed at Global Enterprises in Chesterfield Township

Job Title
Production Operators
Location
Chesterfield Township, Mich.
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
Global Enterprises is looking for 30 Production Operators for 1st and 2nd shift.
$10.00/hr. with $.25/hr. attendance bonus + $50 first week completion with perfect attendance.
Temp to Hire after 90 days with Wage Increase
Responsibilities and Duties
Essential Job Functions:
- Assemble boxes, count and package parts, place labels on boxes, seal and wrap containers, move material to required location using (manual or electric) pallet jacks
- Complete required manufacturing time reporting and quality paperwork
- Obtain 1st piece(s) as required by job book, record results if required, and upon approval start manufacturing.
- Monitor manufacturing throughout run or shift, perform periodic checks as required in job book. Record results as required.
- Ensure that equipment is in good operating condition, report problems to Maintenance Dept.
- Maintain clean and orderly work area
- Initiate actions to prevent non-conformances. Identify and record product, process and/or quality system problems. Initiate, recommend, and/or provide solutions through designated channels.
- Produce parts on assigned jobs at an established rate maintaining quality standards (to be assessed by supervisor)
- Must be able to maintain the attendance criteria called out in the employee handbook
Qualifications and Skills:
- Mobility in the plant
- Communication abilities
- Visual and learning abilities
- Able to lift 40 lbs
- Able to stand and/or walk at least 8 hours per day
How to apply
Please submit resumes to Tonie James tonj500@kellyservices.com and/or call at 734-277-8976.
