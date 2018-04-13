Jobs

Production Parts Trimmer wanted in Rochester Hills

Job Title

Production Parts Trimmer

More Headlines

Company Name

Otto Bock Polyurethane Technologies, Inc.

Location

Rochester Hills

Job Type

Hourly, Full Time

Job Summary

  • Light industrial company in Rochester Hills is in need of hourly production workers. 
  • We manufacture molded foam products. 
  • Trimmers trim the flashing from the foam product 

$10.50 during probation period 
$11.00 after 90 day probation period 
plus eligible for benefits 

Midnight Shift: 10:00p - 6:00a 
Day Shift: 6:00a - 2:00p 
Afternoon Shift: 2:00p - 10:00p 

$0.25 Shift Premium for afternoon or midnight shift.

How to apply

Please send resume and shift preference to cathy.zimmer@ottobock.com.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.