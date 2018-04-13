Production Parts Trimmer wanted in Rochester Hills

Job Title
Production Parts Trimmer
Company Name
Otto Bock Polyurethane Technologies, Inc.
Location
Rochester Hills
Job Type
Hourly, Full Time
Job Summary
- Light industrial company in Rochester Hills is in need of hourly production workers.
- We manufacture molded foam products.
- Trimmers trim the flashing from the foam product
$10.50 during probation period
$11.00 after 90 day probation period
plus eligible for benefits
Midnight Shift: 10:00p - 6:00a
Day Shift: 6:00a - 2:00p
Afternoon Shift: 2:00p - 10:00p
$0.25 Shift Premium for afternoon or midnight shift.
How to apply
Please send resume and shift preference to cathy.zimmer@ottobock.com.
