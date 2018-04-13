Production Parts Trimmer wanted in Rochester Hills

Job Title

Production Parts Trimmer

Company Name

Otto Bock Polyurethane Technologies, Inc.

Location

Rochester Hills

Job Type

Hourly, Full Time

Job Summary

Light industrial company in Rochester Hills is in need of hourly production workers.

We manufacture molded foam products.

Trimmers trim the flashing from the foam product

$10.50 during probation period

$11.00 after 90 day probation period

plus eligible for benefits

Midnight Shift: 10:00p - 6:00a

Day Shift: 6:00a - 2:00p

Afternoon Shift: 2:00p - 10:00p

$0.25 Shift Premium for afternoon or midnight shift.

How to apply

Please send resume and shift preference to cathy.zimmer@ottobock.com.

