Production Technician wanted in Auburn Hills

Job Title

Production Technician

More Headlines

Location

Auburn Hills, Mich.

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

Mission: Join and actively contribute to a growing and dynamic Top Flight Industrial Assembly Solutions organization located in Auburn Hills, MI. In this position you will learn and apply how to build and assemble system components to meet our growing customer needs.

Responsibilities and Duties

Job Responsibilities:

Actively participate in the daily assembly of dispense equipment while maintaining a clean and organized workplace. The assembly includes pneumatic, mechanical, electrical, and software integration into all our equipment in a fast-paced work environment. All scheduled production work is required to be completed daily, and compliant with quality standards. This position requires flexibility with scheduling and hours (10-hour days at times, and weekends when required). Worker will report directly to the production team leader for daily tasks and overview.

Qualifications and Skills

Education and Requirements:

High School degree (or higher)

Relevant working experience in mechanical or assembly

Strong communication and interpersonal skill

Strong organizational skills

Lifting to 70 lbs. regularly

Inclination in mechanical and electrical systems

Efficient troubleshooting and problem-solving ability

Experience using hand tools

Additional skills (not required, but beneficial):

Electrical schematic reading background

Safety training

Lean manufacturing experience, 5s experience

Production certifications

Fork truck experience

Robotic operations or integration

How to apply

Send resumes and cover letters to: mary.richardson@us.atlascopco.com



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.