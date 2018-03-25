Production Technician wanted in Auburn Hills

Job Title
Production Technician
More Headlines
Location
Auburn Hills, Mich.
Job Type
Hourly
Job Summary
Mission: Join and actively contribute to a growing and dynamic Top Flight Industrial Assembly Solutions organization located in Auburn Hills, MI. In this position you will learn and apply how to build and assemble system components to meet our growing customer needs.
Responsibilities and Duties
Job Responsibilities:
Actively participate in the daily assembly of dispense equipment while maintaining a clean and organized workplace. The assembly includes pneumatic, mechanical, electrical, and software integration into all our equipment in a fast-paced work environment. All scheduled production work is required to be completed daily, and compliant with quality standards. This position requires flexibility with scheduling and hours (10-hour days at times, and weekends when required). Worker will report directly to the production team leader for daily tasks and overview.
Qualifications and Skills
Education and Requirements:
- High School degree (or higher)
- Relevant working experience in mechanical or assembly
- Strong communication and interpersonal skill
- Strong organizational skills
- Lifting to 70 lbs. regularly
- Inclination in mechanical and electrical systems
- Efficient troubleshooting and problem-solving ability
- Experience using hand tools
Additional skills (not required, but beneficial):
- Electrical schematic reading background
- Safety training
- Lean manufacturing experience, 5s experience
- Production certifications
- Fork truck experience
- Robotic operations or integration
How to apply
Send resumes and cover letters to: mary.richardson@us.atlascopco.com
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.