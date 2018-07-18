Production Welder needed at Partner Personnel in Chesterfield

Job Title
Production Welder
Company Name
Partner Personnel
Location
Chesterfield
Job Type
Full Time, Hourly
Job Summary
Our industrial laser client is looking for experienced production welders focused on MIG.
Responsibilities and Duties
Welding focused on MIG of mild steel and armor.
Qualifications and Skills
- Min of 3 years experience MIG Production Welder Experience, must be recent
- Must be able to MIG weld Mild Steel and Armor
- Certificate courses in any reputed institute in MIG/TIG welding are favored
- Must have knowledge in welding symbols and process
- May have to use forklift to move objects
- Must cooperate with supervisors and other employers and maintain documentation
- Must be able to lift 40lbs without assistance
- Candidates will be required to submit a weld test which will be done here on site.
- Must have excellent punctuality and attendance
- Must be willing to work overtime and Saturdays
- Must pass a weld test
How to apply
