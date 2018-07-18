Production Welder needed at Partner Personnel in Chesterfield

Job Title

Production Welder

Company Name

Partner Personnel

Location

Chesterfield

Job Type

Full Time, Hourly

Job Summary

Our industrial laser client is looking for experienced production welders focused on MIG.

Responsibilities and Duties

Welding focused on MIG of mild steel and armor.

Qualifications and Skills

Min of 3 years experience MIG Production Welder Experience, must be recent

Must be able to MIG weld Mild Steel and Armor

Certificate courses in any reputed institute in MIG/TIG welding are favored

Must have knowledge in welding symbols and process

May have to use forklift to move objects

Must cooperate with supervisors and other employers and maintain documentation

Must be able to lift 40lbs without assistance

Candidates will be required to submit a weld test which will be done here on site.

Must have excellent punctuality and attendance

Must be willing to work overtime and Saturdays

Must pass a weld test

How to apply

www.partnerpersonnel.com

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.