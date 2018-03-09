Production Worker wanted in Chesterfield Township

Job Title

Production Workers

Location

Trion Staffing Solutions, Inc. - Chesterfield Township, Mich.

Job Type

Hourly -- Hours are 7:45 p.m.-6:15 a.m.

Job Summary

We are seeking a skilled, reliable general laborer to join one of our clients that is located in Chesterfield. In this position, you will be responsible for operating heavy machinery, engineering and manufacturing seat pallets and following all site health and safety regulations. A strong work ethic and attention to detail are essential.

Immediate need for a long term production worker.

Must be available to start ASAP. This is a Temp to Hire Contract job.

To be considered applicant must have a reliable transportation and must be dependable!**

Must be able to lift up to 55-75 pounds.**

Must be able to stand for the duration of the shift**

How to apply

Please email: dross@trionworks.com



