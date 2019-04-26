Production workers needed at Eissmann Group Automotive in Port Huron

Job Title
Production Workers - Afternoons, Midnights
Company Name
Eissmann Group Automotive
Location
Port Huron, Mich.
Job Type
Full Time, Hourly
Job Summary/Description
We are looking to strengthen & expand our team in Port Huron, MI and are able to offer openings in all positions.
Hiring Process:
- The hiring process is a multi-step process including a phone interview, in-person interview & a required workshop prior to job offer. The workshop is held in Port Huron, MI and is approximately 1-1.5 hours long.
What to Expect:
- Climate controlled work environment year-round.
- Competitive pay.
- Opportunity for growth.
- Paid holidays.
- Generous earned time off program.
- Medical, dental and vision insurance.
- Short-term and long-term disability coverage.
- Employee life insurance with options for family members.
- Flex spending account.
- 401k plan with employer match available.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Wrapping, cutting, glue spraying, inspecting: Familiar with leather, vinyl, cloth, suede, etc. (Automotive, marine, and residential upholstery with leather experience is preferred)
- Sewers: Familiar using commercial/industrial sewing machines such as Juki, PFAFF, etc. (Experience with leather is preferred)
Qualifications and Skills/Requirements:
- Leather wrapping, glue spraying, grading, or inspecting preferred.
- Industrial sewing experience, leather/vinyl preferred.
- Eye for detail.
- Craftsman skills.
- Ability to follow detailed directions.
- Must be able to pass all required screenings (drug, vision, etc.).
- Must be able to perform basic math skills.
- Good flexibility and willingness to work different shifts.
- Independent and team-oriented approach to work.Good organizational ability.
- Good communication skills.
How to apply
Please apply in person:
2440 20th Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
Applications can be completed and dropped in the lobby dropbox. Interviews are held via appointment only.
