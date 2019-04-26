Jobs

Production workers needed at Eissmann Group Automotive in Port Huron

Job Title

Production Workers - Afternoons, Midnights

Company Name

Eissmann Group Automotive

Location

Port Huron, Mich.

Job Type

Full Time, Hourly

Job Summary/Description

We are looking to strengthen & expand our team in Port Huron, MI and are able to offer openings in all positions.

Hiring Process:

  • The hiring process is a multi-step process including a phone interview, in-person interview & a required workshop prior to job offer. The workshop is held in Port Huron, MI and is approximately 1-1.5 hours long.

What to Expect:

  • Climate controlled work environment year-round.
  • Competitive pay.
  • Opportunity for growth.
  • Paid holidays.
  • Generous earned time off program.
  • Medical, dental and vision insurance.
  • Short-term and long-term disability coverage.
  • Employee life insurance with options for family members.
  • Flex spending account.
  • 401k plan with employer match available.

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Wrapping, cutting, glue spraying, inspecting: Familiar with leather, vinyl, cloth, suede, etc. (Automotive, marine, and residential upholstery with leather experience is preferred)
  • Sewers: Familiar using commercial/industrial sewing machines such as Juki, PFAFF, etc. (Experience with leather is preferred)

Qualifications and Skills/Requirements:

  • Leather wrapping, glue spraying, grading, or inspecting preferred.
  • Industrial sewing experience, leather/vinyl preferred.
  • Eye for detail.
  • Craftsman skills.
  • Ability to follow detailed directions.
  • Must be able to pass all required screenings (drug, vision, etc.).
  • Must be able to perform basic math skills.
  • Good flexibility and willingness to work different shifts.
  • Independent and team-oriented approach to work.Good organizational ability.
  • Good communication skills.

How to apply

Please apply in person:

2440 20th Street
Port Huron, MI 48060

Applications can be completed and dropped in the lobby dropbox. Interviews are held via appointment only.

