Production workers needed at Eissmann Group Automotive in Port Huron

Job Title

Production Workers - Afternoons, Midnights

Company Name

Eissmann Group Automotive

Location

Port Huron, Mich.

Job Type

Full Time, Hourly

Job Summary/Description

We are looking to strengthen & expand our team in Port Huron, MI and are able to offer openings in all positions.

Hiring Process:

The hiring process is a multi-step process including a phone interview, in-person interview & a required workshop prior to job offer. The workshop is held in Port Huron, MI and is approximately 1-1.5 hours long.

What to Expect:

Climate controlled work environment year-round.

Competitive pay.

Opportunity for growth.

Paid holidays.

Generous earned time off program.

Medical, dental and vision insurance.

Short-term and long-term disability coverage.

Employee life insurance with options for family members.

Flex spending account.

401k plan with employer match available.

Responsibilities and Duties

Wrapping, cutting, glue spraying, inspecting: Familiar with leather, vinyl, cloth, suede, etc. (Automotive, marine, and residential upholstery with leather experience is preferred)

Sewers: Familiar using commercial/industrial sewing machines such as Juki, PFAFF, etc. (Experience with leather is preferred)

Qualifications and Skills/Requirements:

Leather wrapping, glue spraying, grading, or inspecting preferred.

Industrial sewing experience, leather/vinyl preferred.

Eye for detail.

Craftsman skills.

Ability to follow detailed directions.

Must be able to pass all required screenings (drug, vision, etc.).

Must be able to perform basic math skills.

Good flexibility and willingness to work different shifts.

Independent and team-oriented approach to work.Good organizational ability.

Good communication skills.

How to apply

Please apply in person:

2440 20th Street

Port Huron, MI 48060

Applications can be completed and dropped in the lobby dropbox. Interviews are held via appointment only.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.