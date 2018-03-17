Production Workers wanted in Adrian

Job Title

Production Workers

Location

Adrian, Mich.

Job Type

Hourly -- Temporary

Salary: $11.50 to $12.00 /hour

Job Summary

Are you looking for a career in the automotive industry? Are you interested in a new venture or in learning new skills? Join one of Kelly Services' premier clients, a global tier one automotive supplier.

Assemble blow molded fuel systems. Plastic blow molding, safe, clean and air controlled, state of the art facility. Perform multiple jobs within the production area on automated and semi-automated equipment. Work environment is fast paced, light industrial. Full time, temp to hire with overtime available. You must be available for overtime and working weekends if needed.

Essential Functions:

Authority and responsibility to stop production when a quality or safety issue arises.

Removes flash from blow molded tank, inspect visually for defects, weighs tank, and places tank into post-mold cooling fixtures.

Operates computer systems to identify tank production data.

Perform Quality Inspections and records data.

Position requires, walking, standing, sitting, bending, stooping, reaching and climbing.

Works within the operator classification on all production lines and stations for job rotations.

Must be able to lift up to 50 lbs. on a frequent basis; requires working under high temperature at certain times.

Additional Responsibilities:

Work in accordance with Standard Work Instructions and Quality Alerts.

Keep assigned area and equipment clean, safe and orderly.

Qualifications and Skills

High School Diploma or GED required

Must be available to work weekends

Must be available for all shifts

Must be available for overtime

Previous assembly experience in the automotive industry preferred.

Benefits

Weekly pay

Holiday pay

Free skill enhancement and training

Safety and Quality training

Option to participate in Group Benefits: Medical Dental Vision Life insurance Prescription drug plan

Employee discount program: Up to 20% of Verizon, Sprint and ATT bills Electronics Home improvement Travel Hotel Concerts, Cedar Point, Henry Ford Museum, etc.



Required education:

High school or equivalent

How to apply

Call Alissha King 517-265-1436 or email resume to Alik710@kellyservices.com

