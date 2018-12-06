Professional Delivery Service looking for full-time Delivery Driver

HAZEL PARK, Mich - Job Title

Delivery Driver

Location

Hazel Park, MI

Company Name

Professional Delivery Service

Job Type

Full-Time/Hourly

Job Summary

We are looking for reliable Delivery Drivers who are concerned with transporting and delivering packages in a safe, timely manner. The Delivery Driver will deliver packages while adhering to assigned routes and time schedules.

We work seven days a week - 10 hour days - ALL SHIFTS start at 7:30 am. We will offer a competitive wage and benefits package. We provide the delivery vehicle and pay weekly.

Delivery Driver Responsibilities

Transporting and delivering packages to customers or businesses in a safe, timely manner.

Reviewing deliveries before and after delivery to ensure that deliveries are complete, and delivered to the correct customer and the customer is satisfied

Assisting with loading and unloading items from vehicles

Adhering to assigned routes and following time schedules

Abiding by all transporting laws and maintaining a safe driving record

Preparing reports and other documents relating to deliveries

Delivery Driver Requirements

Valid driver's license

Clean driving record

Be able to pass both a 7 year background check and drug screen

Experience is a plus but not necessary, will train the right people

Willingness to adhere to assigned routes, schedules, safety procedures and transportation laws.

Strong time management and customer service skills

Ability to lift and carry packages weighing up to 50 lbs.

Attention to detail

Salary: $15.50/hour

How to apply:

Send resume to info@professionaldeliveryservice.net

