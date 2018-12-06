Professional Delivery Service looking for full-time Delivery Driver

HAZEL PARK, Mich - Job Title
Delivery Driver
Location
Hazel Park, MI
Company Name
Professional Delivery Service
Job Type
Full-Time/Hourly
Job Summary
We are looking for reliable Delivery Drivers who are concerned with transporting and delivering packages in a safe, timely manner. The Delivery Driver will deliver packages while adhering to assigned routes and time schedules.
We work seven days a week - 10 hour days - ALL SHIFTS start at 7:30 am. We will offer a competitive wage and benefits package. We provide the delivery vehicle and pay weekly.
Delivery Driver Responsibilities
- Transporting and delivering packages to customers or businesses in a safe, timely manner.
- Reviewing deliveries before and after delivery to ensure that deliveries are complete, and delivered to the correct customer and the customer is satisfied
- Assisting with loading and unloading items from vehicles
- Adhering to assigned routes and following time schedules
- Abiding by all transporting laws and maintaining a safe driving record
- Preparing reports and other documents relating to deliveries
Delivery Driver Requirements
- Valid driver's license
- Clean driving record
- Be able to pass both a 7 year background check and drug screen
- Experience is a plus but not necessary, will train the right people
- Willingness to adhere to assigned routes, schedules, safety procedures and transportation laws.
- Strong time management and customer service skills
- Ability to lift and carry packages weighing up to 50 lbs.
- Attention to detail
Salary: $15.50/hour
How to apply:
Send resume to info@professionaldeliveryservice.net
