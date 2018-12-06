Jobs

Professional Delivery Service looking for full-time Delivery Driver

HAZEL PARK, Mich - Job Title

Delivery Driver

Location

Hazel Park, MI

Company Name

Professional Delivery Service

Job Type

Full-Time/Hourly

Job Summary

We are looking for reliable Delivery Drivers who are concerned with transporting and delivering packages in a safe, timely manner. The Delivery Driver will deliver packages while adhering to assigned routes and time schedules.

We work seven days a week - 10 hour days - ALL SHIFTS start at 7:30 am. We will offer a competitive wage and benefits package. We provide the delivery vehicle and pay weekly.

Delivery Driver Responsibilities

  • Transporting and delivering packages to customers or businesses in a safe, timely manner.
  • Reviewing deliveries before and after delivery to ensure that deliveries are complete, and delivered to the correct customer and the customer is satisfied
  • Assisting with loading and unloading items from vehicles
  • Adhering to assigned routes and following time schedules
  • Abiding by all transporting laws and maintaining a safe driving record
  • Preparing reports and other documents relating to deliveries

Delivery Driver Requirements

  • Valid driver's license
  • Clean driving record
  • Be able to pass both a 7 year background check and drug screen
  • Experience is a plus but not necessary, will train the right people
  • Willingness to adhere to assigned routes, schedules, safety procedures and transportation laws.
  • Strong time management and customer service skills
  • Ability to lift and carry packages weighing up to 50 lbs.
  • Attention to detail

Salary: $15.50/hour

How to apply:

Send resume to info@professionaldeliveryservice.net

