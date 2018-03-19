Program Manager wanted at Piston Group in Redford Township

Job Title

Program Manager

Location

Piston Group -- Redford Township, Mich.

Job Type

Full-time

Job Summary

The Program Manager facilitates all program deliverables as defined in the Gate Review Process supporting APQP requirements from Prototype thru SOP (Start of Production). Maintains/reports internal program health status via Gate Review rating.

Responsibilities and Duties

The Piston Program Manager (PM) acts as the single point of contact with the following customer functions (Product Engineering, Program Management, Launch Team, Plant Team, and Supplier Quality (STA or SQE)) from program kick-off through start of production. Supports Piston Account Management for communications with customer Purchasing. Acts as the single point of contact with the Piston Launch Team (Quality, MFG Engineering, Controls, IT, and Plant Team) for the dissemination of customer requirements as defined in the APQP process and Piston Gate Review Process

Qualifications and Skills

A minimum of 8 years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Bachelor's degree (B. A.) from four-year college or university.

Familiarity with OEM systems/processes (i.e Ford Worldwide Engineering Release System and GPIRS DDL) and Covisint desired but not required).

How to apply

Visit our website to apply: www.pistongroup.com.

Click on the drop down in the upper right corner and select "Join Our Team", then go to the bottom of the page and select "View Jobs", search for the Program Manager position (#124) to apply.

