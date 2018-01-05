Project Manager position open at Ancor Information Management in Troy

TROY, Mich. - We are looking for an experienced Project Manager for our Automotive Business Unit.

This position is responsible for the management, scheduling and processing of projects from inception to completion. This also includes management of issues, risks and project change requests to ensure successful and on-time project delivery. Ideal candidate must be self-motivated and decisive, with the ability to adapt to change and competing demands. Strong attention to detail, problem solving and excellent oral and written communication skills are requirements.

Essential duties and responsibilities:

Serves as liaison between external customers and internal personnel to coordinate efficient and timely processing of projects and production.

Gather requirements from customers. Manages day-to-day project activities, monitors job progress to meet customer deadlines. Audits work product to ensure it meets customer requirements.

In accordance with IS9001 and Q1 standards, meets with start of work teams to determine project feasibility, timing, scheduling and cost for current and planned projects. Maintains job/project files of project materials.

Schedules and facilitates status meeting and maintains status report for all open projects, internal and external requests and process improvements.

Works with team to resolve customer complaints, supplier issues and other quality issues.

Work with customer, purchasing and vendor(s) on purchase of new material and changes in current material(s).

Works with Sales on RFQ’s, Statements of Work and obtaining purchase orders.

Requirements –

Education and/or Experience:

Bachelor’s degree (B.A.) from four-year college or university, related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience. Minimum of five years Customer Service, Project Management and status reporting experience with knowledge of Automotive Supply Chain or other Automotive Business Applications.

Computer Skills:

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Outlook); Intermediate experience in Microsoft Office Suite Applications (PowerPoint, Visio and Project) or equivalent. Experience using automotive mainframe software and web applications a plus.

Other Qualifications:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must have the proven ability to work in an ambiguous environment, collaborating across multiple areas to achieve business objectives. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

APPLY HERE

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.