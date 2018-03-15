Project Manager wanted in Detroit

Job Title
Project Manager
Location
Detroit
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
- Work with operations and the design team to organize and direct project activities.
- Establish project objectives, policies, procedures and performance standards within boundaries of company policy and contract specifications.
- Review customer order scope vs. quoted scope—know what was sold.
- Communicate with customers to ensure client specifications are met.
- Keep track of open orders and production schedules using the RIM database and customer software.
- Monitor and control projects through administrative direction to ensure project is completed on schedule.
- Support cell manufacturing quality disciplines thru prompt fixture & part quality approvals, creating work instructions, coordinating customer-supplied items, and periodic part & rack verifications.
- Call & attend project and strategy meetings, including First-Article Readiness, Pre-Production, and Job Closeout meetings.
- Identify scope changes, evaluate impact, solicit cost/quote from Sales, and ensure we have received the appropriate approvals and/or commercial coverage prior to commencement of work on change order.
- Prepare internal and external inspection reports and track results.
- Control customer drawings.
- Ownership of First-Article & Sample rack quality and revision control.
- Ownership of OTR (order to remittance) process, procedures and documents.
Qualifications and Skills
- Ability to read & interpret engineering drawings and specifications.
- Strong attention to detail.
- Ability to problem solve and deal with a variety of changing situations.
- Excellent communication and organizational skills.
- Ability to work well with others.
- Ability to manage multiple priorities and multitask.
- Proficiency in MS office.
How to apply
Please submit your resume and salary requirements to hrrim@rimcustomracks.com.
