Project Manager wanted in Detroit

Job Title

Project Manager

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

  • Work with operations and the design team to organize and direct project activities. 
  • Establish project objectives, policies, procedures and performance standards within boundaries of company policy and contract specifications. 
  • Review customer order scope vs. quoted scope—know what was sold. 
  • Communicate with customers to ensure client specifications are met. 
  • Keep track of open orders and production schedules using the RIM database and customer software. 
  • Monitor and control projects through administrative direction to ensure project is completed on schedule. 
  • Support cell manufacturing quality disciplines thru prompt fixture & part quality approvals, creating work instructions, coordinating customer-supplied items, and periodic part & rack verifications. 
  • Call & attend project and strategy meetings, including First-Article Readiness, Pre-Production, and Job Closeout meetings. 
  • Identify scope changes, evaluate impact, solicit cost/quote from Sales, and ensure we have received the appropriate approvals and/or commercial coverage prior to commencement of work on change order. 
  • Prepare internal and external inspection reports and track results. 
  • Control customer drawings. 
  • Ownership of First-Article & Sample rack quality and revision control. 
  • Ownership of OTR (order to remittance) process, procedures and documents. 

Qualifications and Skills

  • Ability to read & interpret engineering drawings and specifications. 
  • Strong attention to detail. 
  • Ability to problem solve and deal with a variety of changing situations. 
  • Excellent communication and organizational skills. 
  • Ability to work well with others. 
  • Ability to manage multiple priorities and multitask. 
  • Proficiency in MS office. 

How to apply

Please submit your resume and salary requirements to hrrim@rimcustomracks.com.

