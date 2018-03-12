Quality Inspector wanted in Fraser

Job Title
Quality Inspector
More Headlines
Location
Fraser
Job Type
Hourly
Job Summary
Maintain quality standards by approving incoming materials, in-process production, and finished products; recording quality results.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Approve incoming materials by confirming specifications; conducting visual tests; rejecting and returning unacceptable materials
- Documents inspection results by completing reports and logs
- Maintains safe and healthy work environment by following standards and procedures; complying with legal regulations
Qualifications and Skills
- Previous Quality Assurance background required (i.e. Assembly, Inspection, Shipping & Receiving)
- MUST be detail oriented
- Documentation skills
- Verbal and written communication skills
- Ability to work independently or as part of a team
- Positive and professional attitude
- MUST have reliable transportation
- ALL APPLICANTS MUST COMPLY TO DRUG SCREEN AND BACKGROUND SCREEN, and provide either a valid Driver's License or state issued Identification Card and be at least 18-years-old
How to apply
Send resume to dmurphy@cergroupna.com.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.