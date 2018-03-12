Jobs

Quality Inspector wanted in Fraser

Quality Inspector

Location

Fraser

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

Maintain quality standards by approving incoming materials, in-process production, and finished products; recording quality results.

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Approve incoming materials by confirming specifications; conducting visual tests; rejecting and returning unacceptable materials 
  • Documents inspection results by completing reports and logs 
  • Maintains safe and healthy work environment by following standards and procedures; complying with legal regulations

Qualifications and Skills

  • Previous Quality Assurance background required (i.e. Assembly, Inspection, Shipping & Receiving) 
  • MUST be detail oriented 
  • Documentation skills 
  • Verbal and written communication skills 
  • Ability to work independently or as part of a team 
  • Positive and professional attitude 
  • MUST have reliable transportation 
  • ALL APPLICANTS MUST COMPLY TO DRUG SCREEN AND BACKGROUND SCREEN, and provide either a valid Driver's License or state issued Identification Card and be at least 18-years-old

How to apply

Send resume to dmurphy@cergroupna.com.

