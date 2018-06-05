Quick Lane Technician needed in Woodhaven

Job Title
Quick Lane Technician
Company Name
Gorno Ford
Location
Woodhaven, MI
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
Come be apart of a growing team as our Quick Lane technician in our 75 year old dealership. We offer medical, 401(k), a positive work environment, and a great support staff. We currently have no late nights for technicians!
Responsibilities and Duties
- Follow strict guidelines set fourth in servicing vehicles.
- Deliver an above average experience to our customers.
- Inspect all vehicles thoroughly and complete an MPVI.
- Servicing vehicles will include oil changes, tire rotations, tire replacement, filter changes, etc.
Qualifications and Skills
Must have own tools and experience in the same field or closely related.
How to apply
Call John @ 734-671-4573
