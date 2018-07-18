RCB Industries hiring Cable Installer in Clawson

Job Title

Cable Installer

Company Name

RCB Industries, Inc.

Location

Clawson

Job Type

Hourly, Full Time

Job Summary

You will prepare/install cable pathways and supports through the reading of a floor plan. You will also terminate cable on jacks at the station end and terminate cable on 66M150, BIX, 110 and patch panels at the distribution frame. As well as operating test equipment, including toners, trackers, pair checkers, butt sets and cable scanners. You will also learn how to install public address systems.

Qualifications and Skills

High School Diploma or GED

Experience pulling cable and terminating cable.

Be familiar with cross-connection and testing of telephones and computers

A willingness to learn new methods and procedures as well as share your own methods and ideas with others.

You will own basic tools and be issued (or purchase) specialized tools.

You must have a valid Michigan drivers license, a dependable vehicle and current vehicle insurance.

Work boots, a neat appearance and the ability to follow instructions is required.

You must be familiar with safety procedures and practices.

How to apply

Email your resume to jobs@rcbiinc.com

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.