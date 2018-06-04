Refrigeration Equipment Mechanic needed in Detroit

Job Title

Refrigeration Equipment Mechanic

Company Name

Wayne County

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Full-Time

Job Summary

The Refrigeration Equipment Mechanic performs the following work independently in accordance with standard trade practices and under the general supervision of a Refrigeration Equipment Mechanic Foreman: installation, maintenance, repair heating, central air conditioning, or refrigeration systems, hot-air furnaces; perform skilled mechanical work in overhauling and repairing refrigeration and cooling equipment.

Qualifications and Skills

At the time of application and appointment, applicants must have all of the following:

A High Pressure Boiler Operators License from the City of Detroit or a reciprocating municipality

A Refrigeration Engineer License from the City of Detroit or a reciprocating municipality

A Valid State of Michigan driver's license with a safe driving record (0 current points)

Note: Employees must obtain a 1st Class Refrigerator Operator's License within 60 days of hire.

How to apply

Please go to www.waynecounty.com to submit your application.

Wayne County is an Equal Opportunity Employer AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.

