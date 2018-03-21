Registered Nurse needed in Detroit

Job Title

Registered Nurse

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Registered Nurse

Job Summary

Provides general nursing care to patients in a hospital/residential setting. This position provides, delegates, coordinates and evaluates patient care through the collaborative efforts of health team members and in accordance with the nursing process and standards of care and practice

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Work environment characteristics described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. While performing the duties of this job, the employee may occasionally be exposed to fumes or airborne particles. The noise level in the work environment may be moderate to high. The work environment may include chemicals used for cleaning, and have dust, mist and stream generated in housekeeping tasks. Smoke-free work environment.

Must provide documentation of a current physical examination and tuberculosis test prior to beginning employment; and TB test annually thereafter.

The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND EXPERIENCES REQUIRED:

Education: Graduate from an accredited program of professional nursing.

Bachelor's degree in the Human Services field preferred

License: Currently licensed to practice by the State Board of Nursing.

Experience: Minimum of one (1) year nursing experience in a geriatric or psychiatric healthcare facility preferred.

Additional Requirements:

Knowledge of implementation of milieu management and therapeutic interaction.

Basic to good knowledge of psychiatric and medical nursing procedures, and psychiatric and personality disorders.

Ability to work with geriatric populations as demonstrated through educational accomplishment or work experience.

Understanding of the biological and socio-cultural dimensions influencing mental health.

A working knowledge of JCAHO, MDMH, and patient rights standards, and any other applicable federal and state laws and regulations governing mental health care facilities relating to direct patient care.

Demonstrates a strong interest in providing therapeutic care for patients/clients with mental illness and/or behavioral disorders.

How to apply

Apply online at www.stonecrest.center or interested candidates can submit their resume via email at www.leroy.cochran@stonecrestcenter.com.

