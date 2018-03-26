Remote Customer Service Professional needed

Job Title

Remote Customer Service Professional

Location

Remote

Job Type

Independent Contractor (Hourly)

Job Summary

Working at home can be extremely comfortable, convenient and conducive to your lifestyle while allowing you to save money on gas, lunch, and work clothing. But unfortunately, most Work-at-Home Opportunities that sound too good to be true usually are.

Responsibilities and Duties

Answering customer questions and resolving issues relating to claims, warranties and product service, which may include troubleshooting consumer electronics and appliance failures.

Qualifications and Skills

At least 1 year of customer service, retail or call center experience

Excellent customer service and communication skills

HS Diploma/GED

PC literacy (Windows, web navigation) and 30 WPM typing skills

