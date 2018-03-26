Remote Customer Service Professional needed

Job Title
Remote Customer Service Professional
Location
Remote
Job Type
Independent Contractor (Hourly)
Job Summary
Working at home can be extremely comfortable, convenient and conducive to your lifestyle while allowing you to save money on gas, lunch, and work clothing. But unfortunately, most Work-at-Home Opportunities that sound too good to be true usually are.
Responsibilities and Duties
Answering customer questions and resolving issues relating to claims, warranties and product service, which may include troubleshooting consumer electronics and appliance failures.
Qualifications and Skills
- At least 1 year of customer service, retail or call center experience
- Excellent customer service and communication skills
- HS Diploma/GED
- PC literacy (Windows, web navigation) and 30 WPM typing skills
