Retail Sales Associate wanted in Lake Orion

Job Title

Retail Sales Associate

Location

Lake Orion, Mich.

Job Type

Part Time

Job Summary

The Sales Associate is highly motivated and ready to take on all sales responsibilities from generating leads to closing sales. The ideal candidate will deliver a professional presentation to customers, and uphold the ideals and standards of our company. The successful Sales Associate will constantly strive to meet all sales goals and exceed customer expectations.

Responsibilities and Duties

Deliver excellent customer service that ensures ongoing sales and high levels of customer satisfaction

Work with customers to determine their needs and then recommend the right product to solve the customer's problem

Accurately draft and calculate customized and standardized project quotes

Assist in ensuring that the product presentation area is clean and organized

Develop and cultivate strong buying relationships with customers

Use company literature and available training resources to stay up to date on product feature

Qualifications and Skills

General understanding of the principles of sales

Strong communication skills

Experience with customer service and sales

Proven track record in achieving sales quotas

How to apply

Email your resume and cover letter to blucier@knudeproducts.com.

