Retail Sales Associate wanted in Lake Orion

Job Title
Retail Sales Associate
Location
Lake Orion, Mich.
Job Type
Part Time
Job Summary
The Sales Associate is highly motivated and ready to take on all sales responsibilities from generating leads to closing sales. The ideal candidate will deliver a professional presentation to customers, and uphold the ideals and standards of our company. The successful Sales Associate will constantly strive to meet all sales goals and exceed customer expectations.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Deliver excellent customer service that ensures ongoing sales and high levels of customer satisfaction
- Work with customers to determine their needs and then recommend the right product to solve the customer's problem
- Accurately draft and calculate customized and standardized project quotes
- Assist in ensuring that the product presentation area is clean and organized
- Develop and cultivate strong buying relationships with customers
- Use company literature and available training resources to stay up to date on product feature
Qualifications and Skills
- General understanding of the principles of sales
- Strong communication skills
- Experience with customer service and sales
- Proven track record in achieving sales quotas
How to apply
Email your resume and cover letter to blucier@knudeproducts.com.
