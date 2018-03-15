RIM Custom Racks seeks Quality Manager in Detroit

Job Title
Quality Manager
More Headlines
Location
Detroit
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
RIM Custom Racks Inc. , a leading provider of custom racks, containers, and engineered returnable packaging for the Automotive Industry, is seeking a Quality Manager for our Detroit, MI manufacturing operation. Located near 6 Mile and Van Dyke RIM Custom Racks provides a full range of services including design, prototype, fabrication, modification and repair of material handling equipment.
The Quality Manager plans and directs activities concerned with development, application, and maintenance of quality standards & product quality.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Ensure conformity of organization's Quality Management System (QMS) to customer, internal, and ISO 9001 requirements
- Create, maintain and control quality procedures and documents
- Responsible for ISO surveillance audits & recertification
- Ensure quality system procedures are followed by all employees & determine training needs
- Coordinate and document RIM internal quality audits
- Prepare internal and external quality reports
- Promote quality achievement and performance improvement across the organization
- Drive quality initiatives including internal and external defect reduction, warranty cost reduction, and customer inspection performance and tracking metrics to demonstrate improvement
- Document and report all corrective actions and internal non-conformances
- Communicate with customers to ensure their service expectations are met
- Create and maintain periodic reports for customers
- Work with Purchasing to establish supplier quality performance criteria, monitor supplier performance, and coordinate supplier audits
- Conduct periodic management review meetings
- Responsible for accuracy and inspection/calibration of measuring devices
Qualifications and Skills
- 5+ years experience working in a manufacturing environment
- 2+ years experience working in quality
- Strong attention to detail
- PC proficiency in MS Office
- Ability to multi-task *
How to apply
Please submit your resume and salary requirements to hrrim@rimcustomracks.com.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.