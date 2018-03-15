RIM Custom Racks seeks Quality Manager in Detroit

Job Title

Quality Manager

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

RIM Custom Racks Inc. , a leading provider of custom racks, containers, and engineered returnable packaging for the Automotive Industry, is seeking a Quality Manager for our Detroit, MI manufacturing operation. Located near 6 Mile and Van Dyke RIM Custom Racks provides a full range of services including design, prototype, fabrication, modification and repair of material handling equipment.

The Quality Manager plans and directs activities concerned with development, application, and maintenance of quality standards & product quality.

Responsibilities and Duties

Ensure conformity of organization's Quality Management System (QMS) to customer, internal, and ISO 9001 requirements

Create, maintain and control quality procedures and documents

Responsible for ISO surveillance audits & recertification

Ensure quality system procedures are followed by all employees & determine training needs

Coordinate and document RIM internal quality audits

Prepare internal and external quality reports

Promote quality achievement and performance improvement across the organization

Drive quality initiatives including internal and external defect reduction, warranty cost reduction, and customer inspection performance and tracking metrics to demonstrate improvement

Document and report all corrective actions and internal non-conformances

Communicate with customers to ensure their service expectations are met

Create and maintain periodic reports for customers

Work with Purchasing to establish supplier quality performance criteria, monitor supplier performance, and coordinate supplier audits

Conduct periodic management review meetings

Responsible for accuracy and inspection/calibration of measuring devices

Qualifications and Skills

5+ years experience working in a manufacturing environment

2+ years experience working in quality

Strong attention to detail

PC proficiency in MS Office

Ability to multi-task *

How to apply

Please submit your resume and salary requirements to hrrim@rimcustomracks.com.

