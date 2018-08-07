Jobs

Rochester Community Schools job fair from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 14.

Job Title

Support Staff Job Fair

More Headlines

Company Name 

Rochester Community Schools

Location

Not remote

Job Type

Part time, Full time

Job Summary

Tuesday, Aug. 14

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Rochester Community Schools 
Administration Center 
~Harrison Room~ 
501 W. University Dr. 
Rochester, MI 48307 

Paraeducators, Technology Assistants, School Age Child Caregiver, Preschool and Pre-K positions available.  

Please bring several copies of your resume. Interviews will be conducted on-site! 

How to apply

Please call the Human Resources Office at 248-726-3171 for more information or come to the job fair on Aug. 14.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.