Rochester Community Schools job fair from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 14.

Job Title
Support Staff Job Fair
Company Name
Rochester Community Schools
Location
Not remote
Job Type
Part time, Full time
Job Summary
Tuesday, Aug. 14
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Rochester Community Schools
Administration Center
~Harrison Room~
501 W. University Dr.
Rochester, MI 48307
Paraeducators, Technology Assistants, School Age Child Caregiver, Preschool and Pre-K positions available.
Please bring several copies of your resume. Interviews will be conducted on-site!
How to apply
Please call the Human Resources Office at 248-726-3171 for more information or come to the job fair on Aug. 14.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.