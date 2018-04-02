Rochester Mills Beer Company is hiring servers, hosts, food runners, cooks, more

Job Title
All Positions
Company Name:
Rochester Mills Beer Company
Location
Rochester, Mich
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
We are seeking motivated, high energy, experienced individuals to be part of our Beer Company.
We are currently hiring multiple positions.
Servers, Hosts, Food runners, Bussers, Dishwasher, Line Cook, Prep Cook and Pantry Chef.
All shifts available!
Qualifications and Skills
Serious applicants should:
- Minimum of 1 year experience in a high volume restaurant
- Have a genuine passion for food and hospitality industry
- Have the ability to perform their work with a positive attitude
- Be a team player
- Have strong work ethics
- Be able to work in a fast paced environment
- Experience working in a Full Service restaurant
How to apply
Stop in and apply!
400 Water St. Suite 101
Rochester, MI 48307
