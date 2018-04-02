Rochester Mills Beer Company is hiring servers, hosts, food runners, cooks, more

Job Title

All Positions

Company Name:

Rochester Mills Beer Company

Location

Rochester, Mich

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

We are seeking motivated, high energy, experienced individuals to be part of our Beer Company.

We are currently hiring multiple positions.

Servers, Hosts, Food runners, Bussers, Dishwasher, Line Cook, Prep Cook and Pantry Chef.

All shifts available!

Qualifications and Skills

Serious applicants should:

Minimum of 1 year experience in a high volume restaurant

Have a genuine passion for food and hospitality industry

Have the ability to perform their work with a positive attitude

Be a team player

Have strong work ethics

Be able to work in a fast paced environment

Experience working in a Full Service restaurant

How to apply

Stop in and apply!

400 Water St. Suite 101

Rochester, MI 48307

