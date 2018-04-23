Roush is hiring a Controls Engineer

Job Title

Controls Engineer

Locations

Livonia and Allen Park, MI

At Roush, we fuse technology and engineering to provide product development solutions to customers in a diverse range of industries. Widely recognized for providing engineering, testing, prototype, and manufacturing services to the transportation industry, Roush also provides significant support to the aerospace, defense and theme park industries.

With over 4,000 employees in facilities throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and South America, our unique combination of creativity and tenacity activates big ideas on a global stage.

We want motivated, ambitious people who put the needs of our customers first, bring creativity to their work and will do whatever it takes to achieve success. If you share our passion for providing innovative solutions to complex challenges, we want you on our team.

Roush’s Electrical Engineering Group has several opportunities for a Controls Engineer who is motivated by variety and enjoys new experiences and technical challenges. Join our growing team as a Controls Engineer in providing custom control solutions for a variety of applications in a variety of industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, and entertainment. Main responsibilities of the Controls Engineer will include control system specification, system testing/troubleshooting, algorithm design, as well as software development.

Potential type of projects you may work on include:

Developing control strategies of complex multi- wheel steering systems

OEM systems interfaces with new advanced suspension systems

Autonomous Vehicle system integration to base vehicle functionality

Future Military vehicles system interface and control strategies

Developing an EOL test protocol to accommodate growth in the autonomous/ADAS/military market

An experienced candidate should have experience in software languages such as Labview, Simulink, C, C++. These positions are located at our Livonia and/or Allen Park, MI facility.

Qualifications

US Citizenship required

Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering, computer engineering, mechanical Engineering, or bachelor of computer science

Minimum 2 years of post-graduate working experience in controls – automotive/military vehicle level preferred

Experience with Labview, dSpace, and CAN/FlexRay/Ethernet communications

PLC system design and programming experience

Ability to read, understand and create electrical schematics, and a good understanding of electrical and electronics basics

Excellent verbal, written, and interpersonal skills, including the ability to write concise technical reports as a Controls Engineer

Initiative to work independently and handle several assignments simultaneously

Able to manage time to ensure projects are completed by deadline – may require overtime

Ability to absorb new technical assignments on your own

Must be willing to travel

Preferred Skills

Data acquisition systems setup, and/or automotive vehicle testing experience

End of Line (EOL) testing experience

