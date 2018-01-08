Roush seeks Quality Inspector in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. - Roush is seeking a Quality Inspector in Livonia.

At Roush, we fuse technology and engineering to provide product development solutions to customers in a diverse range of industries. Widely recognized for providing engineering, testing, prototype, and manufacturing services to the transportation industry, Roush also provides significant support to the aerospace, defense and theme park industries. With over 4,000 employees in facilities throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and South America, our unique combination of creativity and tenacity activates big ideas on a global stage. We want motivated, ambitious people who put the needs of our customers first, bring creativity to their work and will do whatever it takes to achieve success. If you share our passion for providing innovative solutions to complex challenges, we want you on our team.

Department Marketing Statement

Are you looking for a dynamic company to join? Roush is currently looking for a Quality Inspector who will work with composite parts and assemblies on the day shift. This position will be responsible for: first - last piece inspection, in process inspections, developing supporting quality documentation, calibration and maintenance of measuring instruments, providing feedback data, and supporting jobs in process. The Quality Inspector position is within the Roush Advanced Composites department located in Livonia, MI.

Qualifications

High school diploma or equivalent

Minimum 3 years of experience as a Quality Inspector

Must be able to read blue prints and understand tolerancing schemes as a Quality Inspector

Use of basic dimensional metrology tools

Good computer skills, including Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook

Must be comfortable working in both an office and factory setting

Analytical and detail-oriented with a problem-solving mentality

Able to interact with multiple departments

Preferred Skills

Previous CMM experience as a Quality Inspector

Have knowledge of composite materials and processes

Possesses skills to use the Romer Portable CMM systems

Proven experience generating detailed measurement reports

