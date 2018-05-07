Roush seeks Senior Electrical Engineer in Allen Park

Roush is looking to hire a senior electrical engineer. Here's the info:

At Roush, we fuse technology and engineering to provide product development solutions to customers in a diverse range of industries. Widely recognized for providing engineering, testing, prototype, and manufacturing services to the transportation industry, Roush also provides significant support to the aerospace, defense and theme park industries. With over 4,000 employees in facilities throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and South America, our unique combination of creativity and tenacity activates big ideas on a global stage. We want motivated, ambitious people who put the needs of our customers first, bring creativity to their work and will do whatever it takes to achieve success. If you share our passion for providing innovative solutions to complex challenges, we want you on our team.

More Headlines

Are you a Senior Electrical Engineer looking for a dynamic company to join? Due to our steady growth, we have an immediate opening for a Senior Electrical Engineer with experience in the design and development of total vehicle electrical architecture for commercial projects. The Senior Electrical Engineer will be responsible for leading the design and engineering of electrical systems and integration. This position is located at our Allen Park, MI facility.

Responsibilities:

• Develop and implement processes that deliver quality and timely product

• Direct the completion of new programs that achieve budget and schedule requirements

• Provide leadership, guidance, coaching, and technical support to team members

• Manage an electrical project team and interface with the customer regarding program status, reports and issues

• Develop wire harness architecture, routing, physical schematics and power distribution for electrical system requirements

• Assign and define circuit options, harness inlines and connector numbers to the system logical schematics

• Define and select fuse, wire, and terminal sizing based on application requirements

• Lead electrical system compatibility reviews and sign-off wire harness prints

• Perform design rule checks

• Integrate wire harnesses, connectors, sensors, switches, and electrical components into overall vehicle architecture

• Manage logical design data

• Identify and mitigate major electrical system failure modes and effects



Qualifications:

• The Senior Electrical Engineer will have a bachelor’s degree in engineering (mechanical or electrical engineering degree preferred)

• Minimum 8 years of experience in vehicle electrical systems, electrical controls and wire packaging

• Minimum 8 years of experience leading an engineering team

• Experience conducting presentations and management reviews

• Experience and ability to clearly present progress reports in a timely manner

• Ability to act as a liaison with the program team, CAE analysis group, suppliers and assembly plant for all design responsible parts

• Knowledge of CAN bus protocol

• Knowledge of wire harness design tool (Mentor Graphics preferred)

• Experience with development and maintenance of DVP&Rs / FMEAs (preferred)

• Ability to work in a team environment and utilize others in the organization to deliver quality products

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills

• US Citizenship required

To apply, please visit the Roush careers page by clicking on this link: http://careers.roush.com

Our benefits include: medical, dental, vision, life insurance, LTD, 401K, tuition reimbursement, paid vacation, and paid holidays.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.