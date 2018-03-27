Sales and warehouse job open in Clinton Township

Job Title
Sales and warehouse
Location
Clinton Township
Job Type
Part time
Job Summary
Sales Support Lead in the daily operations and maintenance of the store warehouse and the retail sales floor. This role involves extensive heavy lifting and routine movement of product. Individuals in this role are focused on supporting the store warehousing, operating and selling processes, customer service and helping the store achieve or exceed sales and profit goals on a daily, monthly and annual basis. A key accountability is insuring overall customer satisfaction throughout the sales and product delivery processes.
Responsibilities and Duties
Qualifications and Skills
- High School graduate, GED or equivalent required
Related Experience, Qualifications and/or Certifications:
- Three to six months of related sales/retail/customer service experience; hardwood flooring knowledge a plus
- Previous warehouse or stockroom experience preferred
Computer Skills/Special Equipment Knowledge:
- Experience using a Point-Of-Sale (POS) system
- Outstanding telephone skills
- Ability to drive/operate a forklift required (forklift certification required prior to operating equipment)
- General Work Schedule
