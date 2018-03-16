Jobs

Sandwich Artist wanted at Subway in Warren

Job Title

Sandwich Artist

Location

Subway -- 28950 Van Dyke, Warren, MI

Job Type

Crew Member

Job Summary

The Sandwich Artist greets and serves guests, prepares foods, maintains food safety and sanitation standards. Exceptional customer service is a major component of this position. 

Responsibilities and Duties

*Excellent customer service, understands the menu, cash handling, cleaning duties, must adhere to scheduled shifts. 

Qualifications and Skills

  • Some high school or equivalent. 
  • Previous experience is a plus but not required. 
  • Ability to understand and implement written & verbal instruction. 

How to apply

To set up an interview please contact 586-939-4080.

