Sandwich Artist wanted at Subway in Warren

Job Title
Sandwich Artist
Location
Subway -- 28950 Van Dyke, Warren, MI
Job Type
Crew Member
Job Summary
The Sandwich Artist greets and serves guests, prepares foods, maintains food safety and sanitation standards. Exceptional customer service is a major component of this position.
Responsibilities and Duties
*Excellent customer service, understands the menu, cash handling, cleaning duties, must adhere to scheduled shifts.
Qualifications and Skills
- Some high school or equivalent.
- Previous experience is a plus but not required.
- Ability to understand and implement written & verbal instruction.
How to apply
To set up an interview please contact 586-939-4080.
