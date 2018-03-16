Sandwich Artist wanted at Subway in Warren

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Job Title

Sandwich Artist

More Headlines

Location

Subway -- 28950 Van Dyke, Warren, MI

Job Type

Crew Member

Job Summary

The Sandwich Artist greets and serves guests, prepares foods, maintains food safety and sanitation standards. Exceptional customer service is a major component of this position.

Responsibilities and Duties

*Excellent customer service, understands the menu, cash handling, cleaning duties, must adhere to scheduled shifts.

Qualifications and Skills

Some high school or equivalent.

Previous experience is a plus but not required.

Ability to understand and implement written & verbal instruction.

How to apply

To set up an interview please contact 586-939-4080.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.