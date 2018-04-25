Schaller Corporation is hiring for multiple positions in Chesterfield

Job Title
Production/General Labor/ Quality Techs Exp and Entry Level
More Headlines
Company Name
Schaller Corporation
Location
Chesterfield Township
Job Type
Hourly
Job Summary
Tier 1 metal stamping plant in Chesterfield, MI has immediate DIRECT-HIRE opportunities available for the following positions:
- Full-Time Production Press Operators/General Labor
- Entry Level and Experienced Quality Technicians
We offer a competitive wage/benefit package, paid holiday's and overtime with a possible semi-annual bonus!
Production Press Operator/General Labor
Job Duties include:
- Learn basic operation of 150-1600 ton stamping presses
- Pack parts according to packing instructions
- Visually inspect parts
- Assist with die setup and removal
- Assist with coil changes
- Maintain a clean and safe work area
- Quality Technicians
- Visually inspect and correctly measure parts and components using various measuring equipment
- Record data at various presses and document
Qualifications
- Ability to follow color coding process in Quality Manual
- Must be detail oriented
Candidates for both positions must be reliable, have reliable transportation and have excellent attendance. Must be able to work overtime and weekends. Apply today! Wages commensurate with experience. We also offer a benefits package, paid holidays and bi-annual bonus potential! Apply online or stop in and fill out an application today @ 49495 Gratiot Avenue, Chesterfield MI 48051.
Responsibilities and Duties
Candidates for both positions must be reliable, have reliable transportation and have excellent attendance. Must be able to work overtime and weekends. Apply today! Wages commensurate with experience.
How to apply
Apply online at hrdept@schallergroup.com, or stop in and fill out an application today @ 49495 Gratiot Avenue, Chesterfield MI 48051.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.