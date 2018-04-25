Schaller Corporation is hiring for multiple positions in Chesterfield

Job Title

Production/General Labor/ Quality Techs Exp and Entry Level

Company Name

Schaller Corporation

Location

Chesterfield Township

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

Tier 1 metal stamping plant in Chesterfield, MI has immediate DIRECT-HIRE opportunities available for the following positions:

Full-Time Production Press Operators/General Labor

Entry Level and Experienced Quality Technicians

We offer a competitive wage/benefit package, paid holiday's and overtime with a possible semi-annual bonus!

Production Press Operator/General Labor

Job Duties include:

Learn basic operation of 150-1600 ton stamping presses

Pack parts according to packing instructions

Visually inspect parts

Assist with die setup and removal

Assist with coil changes

Maintain a clean and safe work area

Quality Technicians

Visually inspect and correctly measure parts and components using various measuring equipment

Record data at various presses and document

Qualifications

Ability to follow color coding process in Quality Manual

Must be detail oriented

Candidates for both positions must be reliable, have reliable transportation and have excellent attendance. Must be able to work overtime and weekends. Apply today! Wages commensurate with experience. We also offer a benefits package, paid holidays and bi-annual bonus potential! Apply online or stop in and fill out an application today @ 49495 Gratiot Avenue, Chesterfield MI 48051.

Responsibilities and Duties

How to apply

Apply online at hrdept@schallergroup.com, or stop in and fill out an application today @ 49495 Gratiot Avenue, Chesterfield MI 48051.

