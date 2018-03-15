Seasonal laborers needed in Mount Clemens

Job Title

SEASONAL LABORERS (TEMPORARY) Up to 40 hours per week

Location

Mount Clemens

Job Type

Temporary Seasonal

Job Summary

TYPICAL DUTIES: During the summer season (approximately May through September), performs a variety of manual tasks to maintain City facilities and services. Tasks may include grass cutting, picking up refuse from homes and businesses, planting and trimming trees, planting shrubs and flowers, and watering, along with other related duties as assigned. General housekeeping and painting are typical duties within the Utilities Department.

Qualifications and Skills

Minimum 18 years of age prior to the date of hire.

Must possess and maintain a valid Michigan driver's license with a good driving record.

Must successfully pass a background investigation, including a criminal history check and driver license check.

Must be physically able to perform the essential job duties. Must pass a drug screening

How to apply

Applications are available at the Human Resources Department, City of Mount Clemens, One Crocker Boulevard, Mount Clemens, MI 48043.

You can also visit our website, www.cityofmountclemens.com.

